Africa CDC Reaffirms Support to Kenya Following Confirmation of Four Additional Ebola Cases

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 17 October 2026

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) acknowledges the announcement by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kenya confirming four additional cases of Ebola Virus Disease (Bundibugyo virus), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to seven, including one death.

According to the Ministry of Health, all four new cases were detected among individuals already under quarantine following exposure to the initial case. They include three healthcare workers and one family member. All four individuals are receiving supportive care at a designated treatment facility. Their early identification demonstrates the critical role of contact tracing, surveillance and timely isolation in interrupting transmission and protecting communities.

Africa CDC commends the Government of Kenya, through its Ministry of Health and national public health institutions, for its leadership, swift public health measures and transparent communication throughout the response.

Kenyan authorities report that 128 of the 130 identified contacts (98.5%) have been traced and placed under quarantine, with efforts ongoing to locate the remaining two. The Ministry has reported no evidence of community transmission at this stage.

Africa CDC continues to work alongside the Government of Kenya and its partners in support of the nationally led response, with particular attention to surveillance, technical coordination, risk communication and community engagement.

The evolving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo reinforces the urgency of strong regional preparedness. Africa CDC continues to engage Member States and partners to strengthen cross-border surveillance, information sharing, early detection and coordinated public health action across the continent.

Healthcare workers are central to the response and face significant risks while caring for affected patients. Africa CDC underscores the importance of infection prevention and control measures, appropriate protective equipment, training and continued support for frontline health personnel.

Africa CDC encourages communities to remain vigilant, follow guidance from national health authorities and report symptoms promptly. Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person, or through contaminated materials. Early detection and access to appropriate care improve the chances of survival and help prevent further transmission.

Africa CDC stands firmly alongside the Government and people of Kenya, healthcare workers and all those affected by this outbreak. Protecting lives requires sustained vigilance, public trust, community engagement and coordinated action.

Africa CDC will continue supporting Member States in strengthening preparedness and response capacities, in close coordination with national authorities and regional and international partners.

For information and guidance in Kenya, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Health through its toll-free line 719 and follow its official communication channels.

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Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

www.africacdc.org