Nigeria: Ebola Case - Atiku Urges Nigerians to Stay Calm, Avoid Misinformation

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to remain calm and rely on credible information following the confirmation of an Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also urged health authorities to intensify contact tracing, provide support for affected persons and ensure the safety of health workers involved in containing the infection.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former vice-president expressed concern over the case and commended medical personnel handling the situation.

"My thoughts are with the patient, and I commend the health professionals working with urgency to contain the infection and protect the public," he said.

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Atiku stressed the need for timely communication and effective measures by the authorities to limit the spread of the disease and prevent public anxiety.

"In a moment like this, Nigerians deserve calm, clear information and decisive action," he said.

He urged members of the public to adhere to advice from health professionals and refrain from circulating unverified claims. He also highlighted the media's responsibility to ensure accurate reporting during the public health situation.

"The media has an important role in informing the public responsibly and helping prevent fear and misinformation," he said.

The ADC chieftain further called for solidarity with frontline health workers and a coordinated effort to contain the infection.

"Let us stand together, support our health workers and do everything necessary to contain this case swiftly. The safety of every Nigerian must remain our shared priority," he added.

The federal government confirmed the Ebola case on Tuesday after laboratory tests showed that a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda had contracted the disease.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, said 44 contacts had been identified. They included healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts, as public health teams stepped up efforts to trace and monitor people who might have been exposed to the virus.

The patient is in isolation and receiving medical care, while relevant health authorities are taking steps to prevent further transmission.

The government has appealed to passengers who may have travelled with the patient, as well as others contacted by public health teams, to provide the necessary information and comply with official instructions.

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As part of preventive measures, Nigerians have been advised to wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with the blood and other body fluids of anyone suspected of having Ebola, and seek guidance from public health authorities if symptoms develop following possible exposure.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention's toll-free line, 6232, is available round the clock for enquiries and reports of suspected cases.