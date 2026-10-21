Nigeria: Ebola in Abuja - 10 Things Nigerians Should Know About the Deadly Virus

A tent used to isolate Ebola patients is disinfected in Bunia, DR Congo (file photo).

Here are 10 key facts Nigerians should know about the disease, including how it spreads, symptoms to watch for and ways to prevent infection.

The confirmation of an Ebola case in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, has put the country's health system on heightened alert, 12 years after it successfully contained an outbreak that claimed eight lives.

The latest case involves a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria from Uganda and is currently receiving treatment in isolation. Health authorities have identified 44 contacts and commenced intensive tracing and monitoring efforts to prevent further transmission.

Although officials have moved swiftly to contain the case, the development has revived concerns about Ebola, one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases.

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The outbreak has been linked in reports to the Bundibugyo virus, a type of Ebola virus for which no licensed vaccine is currently available. However, PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm which specific Ebola virus caused the imported case in Abuja.

Ebola is a severe infectious disease that can be fatal without prompt medical attention.

Understanding how the virus spreads, recognising its symptoms and knowing how to protect oneself are essential.

Here are 10 things Nigerians should know.

1. Ebola belongs to the Filoviridae family

Ebola disease is caused by viruses belonging to the Orthoebolavirus genus within the Filoviridae family, commonly known as filoviruses. Scientists have identified several species that can cause illness in humans, including Ebola virus, Sudan virus, and Bundibugyo virus. This distinction matters because vaccines and treatments may not be equally effective against every species.

2. Ebola is one of the world's most dangerous viral diseases

The disease can cause severe illness affecting multiple organs and has recorded fatality rates ranging from 25 to 90 per cent in previous outbreaks. However, survival chances improve significantly when patients receive early diagnosis, rehydration and supportive medical care.

3. Ebola does not spread through the air

Unlike COVID-19, influenza or other respiratory infections, Ebola is not airborne. People become infected through direct contact with the blood, vomit, saliva, urine, faeces, or other bodily fluids of someone who is ill with the disease. The virus can also spread through contact with contaminated clothing, bedding or medical equipment.

4. Symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), symptoms may develop anywhere between two and 21 days after exposure. Early signs include fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain and sore throat. As the illness progresses, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in some cases, bleeding may occur.

5. Ebola can look like malaria or typhoid

One of the challenges in detecting Ebola is that its early symptoms resemble those of common diseases such as malaria and typhoid fever. This is why healthcare workers rely on laboratory testing, travel history and contact history to confirm suspected infections.

6. Infected people become contagious only after symptoms begin

A person exposed to Ebola cannot transmit the virus before symptoms appear. Once illness develops, however, the risk of transmission increases significantly through contact with bodily fluids. This is one reason health authorities monitor exposed contacts for 21 days.

7. Good hand hygiene helps reduce risk

Regular handwashing with soap and water remains one of the simplest and most effective preventive measures. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers can also help where appropriate. Health officials have advised Nigerians to maintain good hygiene practices and remain vigilant.

8. Avoid contact with bodily fluids and contaminated materials

People should avoid direct contact with the blood, vomit, urine, faeces and other bodily fluids of anyone suspected of having Ebola. Soiled clothing, bedding and medical materials may also harbour the virus and should be handled only by trained personnel using proper protective equipment.

9. Dead bodies can still transmit Ebola

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The virus can remain active in the bodies of people who die from the disease. Traditional burial practices that involve washing or touching corpses have contributed to past outbreaks. Health authorities therefore recommend that trained teams manage the burial of suspected or confirmed Ebola victims.

10. Report symptoms or exposure immediately

Anyone who develops symptoms after possible exposure should immediately contact public health authorities and seek medical advice. People identified as contacts should fully cooperate with monitoring teams, provide accurate information, and promptly report any symptoms. Early reporting can save lives and help prevent further spread.

For now, health authorities are urging calm rather than panic.

Nigeria's successful containment of the 2014 outbreak demonstrated the effectiveness of rapid case detection, isolation, contact tracing and public cooperation. As officials respond to the Abuja case, those same measures remain the country's best defence against further transmission.