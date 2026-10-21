Nigeria: Govt Confirms Ebola Disease Case in FCT, Activates Public Health Response

A tent used to isolate Ebola patients is disinfected in Bunia, DR Congo (file photo).

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The Federal Government of Nigeria confirm one case of Ebola disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following laboratory confirmation today, 20 October 2026.

The patient, a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda, was admitted to a private hospital in the FCT, where she received care for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed. She is currently in isolation and receiving medical care.

The Federal Minister of Health and Social Welfare and NCDC are working closely with the FCT Health Services Secretariat and other relevant authorities to contain the infection and prevent further spread.

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Contact tracing has commenced with 44 close contacts identified presently, with public health teams identifying and monitoring people who may have been exposed, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts. Surveillance has been intensified, and the hospital is receiving immediate support to strengthen infection prevention and control measures.

The FG calls on all public and private healthcare facilities nationwide to be on high alert. Healthcare workers must maintain a high index of suspicion, promptly identify and isolate suspected cases, observe strict infection prevention and control measures, and immediately report suspected cases to public health authorities.

What Nigerians Should Know and Do

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of someone who is sick with the disease or has died from it, or through contact with contaminated materials. A person with Ebola cannot spread the disease before symptoms begin.

We advise everyone to:

Remain calm but vigilant. There is no need for panic.

Practise regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone suspected to have Ebola.

Watch for symptoms, including fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, particularly following possible exposure.

Report any possible exposure immediately, even if you feel well. If you develop symptoms, avoid close contact with others and call public health authorities for guidance before visiting a healthcare facility.

Cooperate with public health teams. Anyone contacted during contact tracing, including relevant airline passengers, should provide the necessary information and follow public health advice.

Avoid rumours and stigma. Share only verified information from official health authorities.

Our Assurance to Nigerians

Nigeria successfully contained Ebola in 2014, and we have the experience and public health systems to respond to this case. However, containing Ebola requires everyone to play their part.

The Federal Government, FCT authorities and other partners are working together to protect healthcare workers, patients and the wider public. Investigations are ongoing, and we will continue to provide accurate and timely information. We urge Nigerians to remain calm, stay vigilant and cooperate with public health authorities. Early detection, prompt reporting and everyone's cooperation are critical to preventing further spread.

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The Government of Nigeria through the Presidential Taskforce on EVD and NCDC will continue to provide updates.

NCDC free call centre is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For information or to report a suspected case, please call NCDC toll-free number 6232.

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, CON

Coordinating Minister