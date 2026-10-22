African Development Bank Group to Champion Domestic Capital Mobilisation At Africa Financial Summit 2026

announcement

What: Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) 2026 Who: African Development Bank Group (Main Partner), the Government of Angola (Host country), International Finance Corporation (Co-host); Jeune Afrique Media Group When: 3-4 November 2026 Where: Luanda, Angola

The African Development Bank Group will participate in the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) 2026, to be held in Luanda, Angola, on 3 and 4 November 2026.

Led by Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah, the delegation will make the case for mobilising Africa's domestic capital to help close the continent's estimated $400 billion annual development financing gap, under its New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD) initiative.

The African Development Bank Group is a Main Partner of AFIS 2026, which is hosted by the Government of Angola and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Jeune Afrique Media Group is the founder of the AFIS Annual Summit.

Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah will deliver a keynote address on how NAFAD can help bridge Africa's development financing gap by unlocking and deploying African capital at scale.

The 2026 summit will explore what growth model comes next for African finance, and whether the industry can turn financial strength into economic power.

Key Bank Group Engagements:

Leaders Roundtable - "Game Changers | Capital Architecture: A New Age for African Finance": The Bank will participate in a high-level discussion bringing together leading architects of NAFAD to examine the role of guarantees, first-loss instruments and risk-sharing mechanisms in transforming Africa's financial architecture into deployable capital, while expanding local-currency financing options.

The Bank will participate in a high-level discussion bringing together leading architects of NAFAD to examine the role of guarantees, first-loss instruments and risk-sharing mechanisms in transforming Africa's financial architecture into deployable capital, while expanding local-currency financing options. AFIS Side Event - "Making NAFAD Work for Africa's Real Economy": Building on the summit's strategic discussions, the Bank will convene a practical dialogue focused on implementation. The session will explore how governments, development finance institutions, commercial banks, institutional investors and private-sector partners can work together to mobilise capital, strengthen project preparation, de-risk investments and accelerate project delivery across the continent.