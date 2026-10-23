Africa CDC Blames Global Neglect for Lack of Bundibugyo Ebola Vaccine

Mr Kaseya said the Bundibugyo strain, first identified in Uganda 19 years ago, had caused only three outbreaks, yet no vaccine had been approved specifically for the disease

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has criticised the lack of investment in developing a vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, nearly two decades after the virus was first identified in Uganda.

The agency's Director-General, Jean Kaseya, said the absence of an approved vaccine reflected the international community's failure to prioritise diseases largely affecting African countries.

Speaking on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Thursday, Mr Kaseya argued that the situation would have been different if outbreaks of the disease had occurred in Western countries.

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"If this outbreak was in Western countries, vaccines will already be available," he said.

Mr Kaseya said the Bundibugyo virus was first identified 19 years ago and had caused three outbreaks, yet no vaccine had been approved specifically to prevent the disease.

He said the situation highlighted the need for African countries to invest in vaccine research, clinical trials and local manufacturing rather than depend almost entirely on international partners.

Africa pushes for vaccine development

Mr Kaseya said Africa CDC was working with partners to advance research into vaccines against the Bundibugyo virus, including efforts involving an African manufacturer in Egypt.

He said the agency was also collaborating with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda to explore possible research and emergency-use options involving existing Ebola vaccines.

One of the vaccines under consideration, Ervebo, is approved for preventing disease caused by the Ebola virus, formerly known as the Zaire strain. However, it is not approved for preventing disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

Mr Kaseya said the ongoing efforts were intended to strengthen Africa's ability to respond to disease outbreaks without relying heavily on external support for vaccines and other essential medical products.

"We don't want to see Africa left behind," he said.

He maintained that Africa had the scientific expertise, skilled personnel and manufacturing potential needed to develop and produce vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tools.

Nigeria's Ebola case

Mr Kaseya's remarks come as Nigeria responds to its first confirmed case of Ebola virus disease, following an outbreak that began in the DRC in May.

As PREMIUM TIMES reported on Thursday, the confirmed patient is the wife of a diplomat who had travelled to Kampala, Uganda, before returning to Abuja. She developed symptoms shortly after her return and initially sought treatment for what was believed to be malaria before her infection was confirmed.

The Nigerian government said the patient is receiving medical care in isolation, while health authorities have identified 44 contacts for monitoring.

The case makes Nigeria the latest country affected by the cross-border spread of the disease.

The ongoing outbreak has also affected the DRC and Kenya, while Uganda previously recorded cases before declaring its outbreak over.

Greater control of vaccine production

Mr Kaseya said the response to the current outbreak should mark a turning point in how Africa prepares for and manages infectious disease emergencies.

He identified three priorities: expanding vaccine manufacturing on the continent, improving coordination among international partners and increasing domestic funding for public health responses.

According to him, 28 African countries had contributed funding to support the response, which he described as a significant demonstration of growing continental ownership of health emergencies.

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He said African countries must continue to mobilise resources rather than depend almost entirely on international assistance when outbreaks occur.

Mr Kaseya also stressed that the organisation had a responsibility to protect the continent's estimated 1.5 billion people across 55 countries, adding that its response to the Nigerian case was being coordinated with the country's health authorities and international partners.

He said that the current outbreak should accelerate efforts to build a more self-reliant African health system, with stronger domestic financing and greater capacity to develop and produce essential medical supplies.

"After Ebola, Bundibugyo will not be like before Bundibugyo," he said, expressing confidence that the continent's approach to vaccine development and outbreak response would change.