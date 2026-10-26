Nigeria: Ebola - States Step Up Surveillance As Contacts Rise By 9

| NCDC approves N100, 000 weekly for quarantined contacts | Husband of index case tests negative

BY PATIENCE IHEJIRIKA, SOLA OJO, By AZA MSUE, ACHOR ABIMAJE, Abdullahi Olesin, IBRAHIM OBANSA, Francis Okoye, PATRICK OCHOGA, GEORGE OKOJIE, Okem Green Mbah, Adebayo Waheed, Nnamdi Mbawike, EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, JOSHUA DADA

Following the current Ebola scare in the country, states have activated response centres used during the last outbreak of the disease 12 years ago.

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The Ebola virus was first brought to Nigeria on July 23, 201 by Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian-American lawyer and official for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In the current incident, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has increased its Ebola contact-tracing efforts, identifying 53 primary contacts linked to the country's confirmed case of the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

The director-general of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this on Sunday during a media briefing on the country's Ebola response, explaining that 44 of the contacts were associated with the health facility where the index patient was treated, while nine others had additional links to the case.

He said the husband of the spouse had tested negative, adding that those under isolation would be receiving N100,000 each every week.

Meanwhile, following the reported Ebola case in Abuja, the Kaduna State Ministry of Health has intensified efforts to strengthen preparedness and response to emerging and re-emerging diseases, activating all response pillars to enhance the state's readiness for potential public health threats.

The measures were announced at a Rapid Response Team (RRT) meeting held on Wednesday, 21 October, which brought together the ministry, other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and development partners to strengthen coordination and collaboration in disease surveillance, prevention and outbreak response.

Speaking at the meeting, the State Epidemiologist, Dr Jeremiah Daikwo, urged all pillar leads to remain on standby and maintain a high level of alertness to ensure a swift response to any potential disease outbreak.

Benue Govt Reinforces Disease Surveillance In 23 LGAs

The Benue State government has placed its health system on high alert following the recorded case of Ebola in Abuja, maintaining that it was taking steps to prevent the disease from setting foot in the state.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Ogwuche, said there was no case of Ebola in the state.

Ogwuche said as part of efforts to prevent Ebola, the government had reinforced disease surveillance across all 23 local government areas of Benue State.

JUTH On High Alert - CMD

At Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), the staff were seen going about their normal duties

But the chief medical director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Dr Pokop Wushipba Bupwatda, told LEADERSHIP that there is no cause for alarm, adding that the hospital is fully prepared to handle any emergency following fears of an Ebola outbreak.

Dr Bupwatda said the hospital has a trained Disease Infection Control and Prevention Committee that was constituted long before now.

Kwara Hospitals Roll Out Preventive Measures

Government hospitals in Ilorin, Kwara State, have implemented measures to mitigate and curtail the spread of Ebola.

Findings by LEADERSHIP showed that necessary preventive measures have been activated at the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), Ilorin, and at the Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin, which had hitherto served as a COVID-19 isolation centre.

Health personnel at the two facilities who spoke with LEADERSHIP said that preventive measures to curtail the spread of Ebola in the state had been activated.

INGRA Tasks Kogi Govt On Preventive Measures

Despite the health advisory issued by the Kogi State Government following reports of Ebola in Abuja, there appears to be no concrete preventive measures in place to protect residents against the viral disease.

A visit to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital showed patients and health workers going about their normal activities, with no additional visible precautionary measures.

A health official at the hospital, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said he was unaware of any additional measures introduced by the state government beyond the public health advisory issued by the coordinating commissioner for health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza.

However, the executive director of the Initiative for Grassroots Advancement (INGRA), Hamza Aliyu, has urged the Kogi State Government to urgently introduce proactive measures to protect residents against the disease.

He said the reported Ebola outbreak in Abuja had exposed serious gaps in the country's health systems at both national and state levels, stressing the need for adequate preparedness and effective preventive strategies.

Borno Strengthens Ebola Outbreak Preparedness

For its part, the Borno State Government has strengthened preparedness and surveillance to prevent a possible outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the state.

The managing director of Borno State Specialist Hospital, Dr Baba Shehu, disclosed this while highlighting efforts being made by the State to strengthen disease surveillance and emergency preparedness across the state.

Shehu said the development is aimed at ensuring that health authorities are adequately prepared to detect, contain and respond promptly to any suspected case of the deadly disease.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in the Damboa area of the State, a joint health sector meeting with humanitarian agencies was underway as a coordination point for monitoring health threats and maintaining readiness for an Ebola outbreak.

The incident manager of the EOC, Mr Jacob Audu, said the EOC provides a platform for engagement among health officials and humanitarian partners on preparedness, surveillance and response strategies.

Edo Calls For Strict Preventive Measures, Intensify Surveillance

The Edo State Ministry of Health has called on residents to observe strict preventive measures following a reported confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Paul Eighemhenrio, who represented the Edo State Commissioner for Health, Cyril Adams Oshiomole, at a press conference, said that the ministry had intensified surveillance in communities and health facilities, alongside measures for contact tracing, infection prevention and control, and public awareness.

Lagos Intensifies Surveillance, Assures Residents Of Preparedness

Lagos State government on Sunday said it had intensified surveillance and is ready to prevent, detect and respond to potential public health threats in the state.

The state's commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement made available to journalists, urged residents and visitors not to panic following the confirmation of an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The public should remain calm and vigilant, he said.

According to him, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, through the Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, is strengthening disease surveillance, risk communication and community engagement, as well as collaboration with agencies at points of entry, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), to enhance early detection and response to suspected cases.

Bayelsa Residents Question Preparedness, FMC Says It Is on Alert

In Bayelsa State, there are concerns over the readiness of health facilities to identify suspected cases, protect health workers and prevent the spread of the virus.

While the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, says it is on alert and has activated measures to comply with federal health directives, some residents have questioned whether the state has the equipment and facilities needed to respond effectively if a case is detected.

Although the confirmed case of Ebola was in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the development has renewed attention on preparedness in other states, including Bayelsa, where residents want assurances that hospitals can respond promptly and safely to a suspected infection.

The public relations officer of FMC Yenagoa, Mr Akpedi J. Bernard, said the hospital had remained on alert in line with directives from the Federal Ministry of Health.

Oyo Activates Surveillance Measures

In Oyo State, there is no confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), but the state government has activated several preparedness and surveillance measures across its healthcare system. A staff member of the state's Ministry of Health, Olayinka Adekunle, disclosed that the state uses a multisectoral approach involving the health, information, agriculture, and environment ministries, as well as UCH Ibadan, with active Rapid Response Teams in all 33 local government areas. Enugu Strengthens Surveillance.

Enugu resctivates surveilance at airport, 17 LGAs

In Enugu, the state government has strengthened its disease surveillance and put health officials on alert across the state's 17 council areas.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, disclosed that following the confirmation of the case in Abuja, the government had reactivated and strengthened the Enugu State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) to coordinate preparedness, surveillance and response activities.

Our correspondent, who went around Enugu, observed that disease surveillance had commenced across 17 Local Government Areas and that coordination with relevant agencies and partners had been strengthened.

It was further gathered that surveillance activities around the Akanu Ibiam International Airport had also been strengthened in collaboration with Port Health Services and other relevant stakeholders.

Imo Govt Takes Proactive Measures

The Imo State Government, from all indications, has put mechanisms in place to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus.

Accordingly, the state health facilities are on standby to prevent uncertainty, with health authorities placed in a state of readiness.

There is no suspected or confirmed case of Ebola in the state.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, an official, Ndubuisi Nwankwo, stated that a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre had been reactivated, and staff who handled the Lassa fever and COVID-19 responses had been briefed on the new Bundibugyo case definition.

Osun Govt Strengthens Preparedness Against Ebola Virus

In Osun State, the government has assured residents of the state's top preparedness to prevent Ebola virus from entering the state, announcing that all necessary preventive measures are already in place through the State Ministry of Health.

The government has approved a plan of action, which includes staffing, training, and the provision of equipment, as submitted by the state's Ministry of Health, just as the Ministry of Information commenced sensitisation of the public on the deadly virus.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said that though no single case of Ebola had yet been reported, the state executive council's decision centred on the need to embark on preventive rather than curative measures, as highlighted by the Osun State Ministry of Health for likely suspected cases.

53 contacts, including healthcare workers under surveillance - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has increased its Ebola contact-tracing efforts, identifying 53 primary contacts linked to the country's confirmed case of the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

The director-general of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this on Sunday during a media briefing on the country's Ebola response, explaining that 44 of the contacts were associated with the health facility where the index patient was treated, while nine others had additional links to the case.

According to him, the nine additional contacts comprise three members of the patient's household, including her husband, a driver and a chef; three healthcare workers who attended to her at Julius Berger Clinic before she was taken to the other facility; and three members of the medical team that collected samples from her.

Idris said contact tracing was ongoing to identify secondary contacts and establish the extent of possible exposure.

He explained that health officials were interviewing identified contacts to determine the people they had interacted with, adding that those identified would be monitored or moved to an isolation centre where necessary.

Where isolation facilities were unavailable, he said, home quarantine could be considered, with health officials monitoring the contacts' temperatures twice daily and arranging immediate transfer to an isolation centre if symptoms developed.

Idris, however, stressed that none of the 53 identified contacts had developed Ebola symptoms as of Sunday.

He said one person who showed possible symptoms had been tested, but the result was negative, adding that the individual would continue to be monitored.

On measures to prevent further transmission, Idris said the agency had intensified infection prevention and control (IPC) training in health facilities involved in the response.

He explained that NCDC personnel had visited the affected facility to assess its infection-control procedures, provide training and correct identified gaps.

He added that additional training had also been provided to members of the response team, stressing that strengthening infection prevention and control practices remained critical to containing the outbreak.

The NCDC chief executive further said the agency was also working to strengthen disease-response capacity at the state level, noting that some subnational health systems required additional support to improve preparedness and response.

On the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), Idris said the country had existing stocks and was expecting additional supplies for distribution to states and facilities where they were most needed.

He, however, cautioned that not all healthcare workers required the same level of protective equipment, explaining that the type of PPE depended on the nature of the work and the degree of exposure risk.

According to him, healthcare workers directly involved in managing Ebola patients require specialised protective equipment, while other personnel should use PPE appropriate to their duties.

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The DG also disclosed that some people under temporary quarantine had complained about being unable to leave, citing family responsibilities and businesses they had abandoned.

He said the authorities had provided food and other necessities while arrangements were being made for the Federal Capital Territory Administration to take over their support, including the payment of stipends.

Idris said the temporary restrictions were necessary to protect public health and prevent potential transmission.

Providing further details about the index patient, Idris described her as a 42-year-old Ugandan woman married to a Swiss national.

He said investigations were ongoing to establish her travel history and determine the possible origin of the infection.

According to him, officials were examining her passport and travel records, while genomic sequencing was being used to establish the relationship between the virus detected in Nigeria and those circulating in affected areas.

He disclosed that the NCDC was scheduled to hold discussions with Ugandan health authorities to exchange information that could help clarify the origin of the infection.

The director-general cautioned against drawing firm conclusions before the investigations were completed.

Idris explained that the current outbreak involved the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus, which differs from the Zaire strain responsible for the 2014 West African outbreak.

He said there was currently no approved vaccine specifically for the Bundibugyo strain, although vaccine candidates were undergoing clinical trials.

He added that treatment remained largely supportive, focusing on managing symptoms and complications, while some medicines were being investigated for potential use under clinical protocols.

The NCDC boss stressed that medicines could not be introduced outside the applicable regulatory and clinical requirements, including approval by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He also noted that the Zaire strain had historically been associated with a higher fatality rate than the Bundibugyo strain.

On Nigeria's laboratory preparedness, Idris said the country had facilities capable of testing for Ebola, including the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and the Central Public Health Laboratory in Lagos.

He explained that Nigeria had strengthened its laboratory network over the years, particularly following previous disease outbreaks, to improve the country's ability to detect and respond to emerging infectious diseases.

According to him, laboratories established or strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic had also been optimised to support testing for other diseases.

Idris noted that the country was continuing to expand its diagnostic capacity, while emphasising that not every laboratory had the facilities and technical expertise required to test for Ebola.

Speaking further, the NCDC DG said the agency was considering paying N100,000 per week to people isolated due to the Ebola outbreak to support their families and ease the burden of quarantine.

He said the weekly payment was a temporary measure, introduced out of compassion, to reduce tension among those in isolation while arrangements were being made for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to take over responsibility.

According to him, the responsibility for providing support to people placed in isolation rests with state governments.