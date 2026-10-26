Nigeria: Lagos Govt On Alert, Says No Ebola Case in State

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its readiness to prevent, detect and respond to potential Ebola threats, urging residents to remain calm and vigilant.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Sunday assured residents that there was no Ebola case in Lagos.

Abayomi's reassurance followed the confirmation of an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus in Abuja.

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He disclosed that the state Ministry of Health, through its Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, was strengthening disease surveillance, risk communication and community engagement.

According to him, the state is also collaborating with agencies at points of entry, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), to enhance early detection and response to suspected cases.

"As part of its preparedness efforts, the State has conducted a strategic engagement and assessment at MMIA with airport management, Port Health Services and other aviation and public health stakeholders.

"The engagement focused on passenger screening, information sharing, infection prevention and control, and coordination of emergency response measures.

"The ministry is also intensifying public enlightenment through educational materials on Ebola, its symptoms, transmission and prevention," Abayomi said.

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe illness that can be fatal.

It spreads primarily through direct contact with the blood and other body fluids of an infected person who is showing symptoms, contaminated materials, or the bodies of people who have died from the disease.

Infection may also occur through contact with infected animals.

The commissioner advised residents to avoid contact with potentially infectious materials and rely on verified information rather than rumours or speculation.

He explained that Ebola symptoms might develop between two and 21 days after exposure and included fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

The commissioner added that unexplained bleeding or bruising might occur in some cases.

He said, "As early symptoms can resemble malaria and other common illnesses.

"Residents who become unwell, particularly after possible exposure or travel from an area with active transmission, should seek prompt medical assessment."

In line with Lagos State's fever-management policy, Abayomi advised anyone with a fever to undergo a malaria rapid diagnostic test before taking antimalarial medicines.

"Where the test is negative, a healthcare professional should assess other possible causes and determine appropriate treatment."

Abayomi also advised residents to wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with the body fluids of sick persons, refrain from handling potentially contaminated materials and avoid contact with sick or dead wild animals.

He appealed to travellers arriving in Nigeria, particularly from areas reporting Ebola transmission, to cooperate with Port Health Services and other authorised officials.

The commissioner urged them to provide accurate travel and health information when requested, and comply with applicable public health guidance.

"Anyone who develops symptoms during travel or after arrival should promptly notify the appropriate health personnel and seek guidance before visiting a healthcare facility."

He emphasised that airlines and airport operators should sustain established public health protocols, while travellers should consult official advisories from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The commissioner also urged travellers to consult the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for current guidance.

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"Anyone who suspects exposure to Ebola, especially following contact with a suspected or confirmed case, should promptly contact public health authorities for guidance before visiting a healthcare facility.

"Suspected cases or relevant exposure concerns in Lagos may be reported through the State's emergency numbers, 112 or 767."

He added that exposures could also be reported to the Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health, on 08023169485.

"Early detection and prompt reporting save lives."

The commissioner stated that the Lagos government would continue to monitor developments, strengthen surveillance and response readiness, coordinate with relevant stakeholders and provide verified updates as necessary.

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