Africa CDC Commends Kenya's Decisive Leadership and Strengthens Joint Efforts to Contain Ebola

H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), met with Hon. Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary for Health of the Republic of Kenya, to commend Kenya's decisive leadership and swift response to the Ebola outbreak, and reaffirm Africa CDC's commitment to supporting the country's containment efforts and safeguarding continental health security.

Africa CDC praised the Government of Kenya for its strong political leadership, rapid mobilisation and effective containment measures, highlighting the importance of early detection, timely interventions, robust surveillance and coordinated national action in limiting transmission and protecting lives. Kenya's response underscores the critical role of national ownership and leadership in addressing public health emergencies.

In solidarity with Kenya, Africa CDC has mobilised approximately US$1.5 million in financial, technical and operational support to reinforce national response efforts. This includes the deployment of 10 African public health experts, the provision of laboratory reagents and diagnostic test kits, and support for surveillance, contact tracing, case management and community engagement. Africa CDC is also providing state-of-the-art equipment valued at approximately US$350,000 to strengthen Kenya's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and its capacity to coordinate public health emergencies.

Dr Kaseya reaffirmed Africa CDC's commitment to working closely with the Government of Kenya, recognising that the country's leadership and containment efforts are essential not only to protecting its population but also to reducing the risk of further transmission across borders.

Both leaders underscored that no country can confront a public health emergency alone. Strong national responses, backed by continental solidarity, timely resource mobilisation and coordinated action, remain essential to protecting Africa's collective health security.

To further strengthen this collective response, Africa CDC has convened an Extraordinary Meeting of African Ministers of Health on 28 October 2026 to assess the evolving Ebola situation, reinforce continental coordination and agree on urgent measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

Africa's health security is a shared responsibility. Kenya's leadership and containment efforts demonstrate the importance of decisive national action, while Africa CDC's support reflects the power of African solidarity. Together, we can contain outbreaks, protect lives and build a healthier, safer and more resilient continent.