Nigeria: Detained Niger Miners Died From Dehydration - Probe Panel

27 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The panel constituted to investigate the death of alleged illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, has said the miners died from dehydration.

Presenting its report to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja on Tuesday, the chairman of the committee, Jonathan Kure, said the miners suffered acute respiratory failure.

He also corrected the earlier reports that 37 miners died in custódy, saying 33 miners were confirmed dead.

He said the miners collapsed after calling for water and were ignored by the personnel of the NSCDC.

He said the detention room was overcrowded and poorly ventilated.

He said there were no approvals for the arrests and detention of the miners, adding that they were all detained beyond the legally allowed period.

The panel called for a total reform of the NSCDC and compensation for the victims.

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