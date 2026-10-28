Nigeria: 37 Miners' Death - Parents React As Federal Govt Panel Proposes N1.4bn Compensation

| Committee recommends indicted NSCDC officers' dismissal | Reveals survivors' claims of chemical spray not proven by tests

BY CHRISTIANA NWAOGU, Abuja, AND ABU NMODU, Minna

Parents of miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have welcomed the federal government committee's recommendations on the deaths, but insisted that those responsible must be brought to justice.

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One of the parents, Sani Danbauchi, said nothing would give him greater satisfaction than seeing those responsible for the death of his 16-year-old son, Abdullahi, held accountable.

He said he had appeared before several committees set up by the Minna Emirate, the Niger State Government and the Federal Government since his son's death, adding that all had promised justice.

"We are hopeful that the federal government committee report will be implemented meticulously," he said.

On the committee's recommendation of N30 million compensation for each bereaved family, Danbauchi said no financial payment could replace his son but welcomed the proposal.

"No amount can replace my son, but we welcome their recommendation," he said.

Another parent, Lawal Mohammed, whose 18-year-old son, Suleiman Lawal, was among the deceased, said the proposed compensation and the indictment of NSCDC personnel could help the families find some closure.

"I learnt about it this evening that the committee recommended that compensation should be paid to us, and also indicted the NSCDC. The recommendation will provide us a little closure. It is not easy for me to come to terms with the death of my 18-year-old son," he said.

Mohammed said he had been convinced of the committee's seriousness from their first meeting at the Emir's palace in Minna.

"We pray that the recommendation will be accepted and implemented by the government," he said.

He added that although the family had accepted the death as the will of God, it still wanted justice.

"We have taken it as the act of God, but we also desire justice. It is not about the compensation but a sense of having a closure, that those behind the incident were brought to book," he said.

Panel Recommends N1.4bn Compensation, Dismissal of Indicted Officers

Meanwhile, the independent committee investigating the deaths of 37 miners in NSCDC custody in Minna, Niger State, has recommended N1.4 billion in compensation for the bereaved families and survivors.

It also recommended the dismissal and possible prosecution of officers found principally responsible for the deaths.

The committee, chaired by a retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Jonathan Kure, called on the Federal Government to issue a formal apology to the bereaved families, survivors and Nigerians, describing the deaths as entirely preventable.

Presenting the report to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja yesterday, Kure said the investigation uncovered serious failures in operational planning, detention management, supervision and the protection of detainees' fundamental rights.

The panel found that the operation leading to the arrest of the suspected miners was conducted without an approved operational order or prior notification to the NSCDC national headquarters.

It also said allegations by some survivors that a chemical or aerosol substance had been sprayed into the detention cell before the deaths could not be substantiated by the available evidence.

In its executive summary, the committee recommended ₦30 million for each of the 33 bereaved families and ₦10 million for each of the 41 survivors, bringing the total proposed compensation to ₦1.4 billion.

The package comprises ₦990 million for the families of the deceased and ₦410 million for the survivors.

The committee also recommended educational support for the dependents of the deceased, medical rehabilitation for survivors, psychological support for affected families and a formal apology by the federal government.

Beyond compensation, it called for the summary dismissal of officers found principally responsible for the deaths and their prosecution for offences including murder, criminal negligence, torture and inhuman treatment, where applicable.

It also recommended administrative sanctions against personnel whose failures contributed to the incident but whose actions did not amount to primary culpability.

The investigation followed President Bola Tinubu's directive for a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the determination of individual and institutional responsibility.

According to the committee, the tragedy followed enforcement operations against suspected illegal mining activities along the Mi-Washishi axis of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

The panel said it found that: "The raids were conducted without an approved operational order, adequate planning, consultation with relevant mining authorities or the involvement of the specialised Mining Marshals unit. The NSCDC national headquarters was also not informed before the operation commenced."

The committee established that the mining sites targeted during the operation were licensed to Ozan Consul and Services Limited and Prince Air Resources Limited.

The raids resulted in the arrest of men, women and children. By the evening of September 16, 75 people had been detained. After one detainee was released, 74 remained in custody overnight.

Approximately 50 male detainees were subsequently confined in a cell measuring about 20 square metres, despite its inadequate ventilation and limited capacity.

The committee described the detention conditions as unlawful, unsuitable and inconsistent with constitutional safeguards, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Child Rights Act and accepted international standards.

The cell, it said, had a solid metal door, inadequate airflow, poor lighting, no running water and no functioning toilet. Food and drinking water were either unavailable or grossly inadequate, while adults and minors were detained together.

The committee also found that some detainees had allegedly been held beyond the lawful detention period. They included Emmanuel Emeka, who was detained in connection with a civil death dispute.

According to the report, signs of distress began shortly after 7pm on September 16 and continued throughout the night. Detainees repeatedly banged on the cell doors and walls, shouted for help and pleaded for water as conditions deteriorated.

Despite the distress calls, which the committee said were heard by officers on nearby duties, those responsible for the detainees' welfare allegedly failed to open the cell, ease the congestion or arrange timely emergency intervention.

The panel confirmed 37 deaths and identified 41 survivors, including nine minors among those interviewed. Fourteen of the deceased were minors.

Medical and forensic evidence indicated that the deaths resulted from acute respiratory failure consistent with environmental asphyxia, caused by prolonged confinement in a severely overcrowded and poorly ventilated cell and aggravated by extreme heat and dehydration.

"The evidence did not support claims that the death resulted from a disease outbreak. Available medical and forensic evidence instead indicated that the fatalities resulted from environmental asphyxia, an acute respiratory failure caused by prolonged confinement in a severely overcrowded and poorly ventilated detention cell, aggravated by heat stress and dehydration," the report stated.

Only three of the 37 deceased persons underwent post-mortem examinations because the remaining 30 had been buried before the committee's medical team arrived.

Although some survivors alleged that an aerosol substance had been sprayed into the cell before the deaths, the committee said the available evidence did not substantiate the claim.

The panel also found that the detention area had been cleaned, disinfected and altered before independent forensic investigators arrived, affecting aspects of the forensic assessment. The detention register for September 16 was also unavailable, further limiting the investigation.

Panel Identifies Officers, Recommends Prosecution

The committee also identified serious leadership and professional failures within the Niger State Command and detailed the alleged roles of the suspended state commandant, Suberu Aniviye, and other officers.

It said Aniviye authorised and supervised the operation without adequate planning, approval or oversight, permitted overcrowding and failed to ensure that detainees were held in accordance with lawful procedures.

The panel also faulted his handling of the incident, including a public statement attributing the deaths to a disease outbreak.

The report accused the head of the Investigation Unit, CSC Oluwadare Sunday, of facilitating unlawful detention practices, disregarding legal and medical concerns and failing to intervene despite being aware of the deteriorating conditions.

The station guard, ASC I. Hassan Mohammed, was faulted for allegedly failing to open the cell despite repeated distress signals and not adequately escalating the emergency.

Another officer, DSC Sule Garba, was accused of profiling detainees, including minors, without adequately protecting their rights and failing to document exhibits properly.

The committee also recommended investigations into allegations of extortion and mismanagement of exhibits, alongside a comprehensive overhaul of the NSCDC's leadership and accountability structures.

FG Vows to Implement Findings

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Responding to the findings, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the Federal Government would not allow the report to be swept under the carpet.

He said the investigation was intended to establish accountability and prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

The minister said the government was neither proud of nor happy with the circumstances surrounding the deaths but remained committed to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

He added that President Tinubu was determined to ensure that vulnerable Nigerians received justice, stressing that the committee had not been established merely to calm public anger over the incident.

"This committee wasn't just set up to douse tension. Yes, mistakes have been made, but this mistake must not be repeated again," the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo also ordered the immediate suspension of all officers implicated in the alleged interference with evidence, describing such conduct as a disservice to the nation they had sworn to protect.

He said the report would be forwarded to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation for appropriate legal and judicial action.

The minister assured the bereaved families and other affected Nigerians that the government would not shield anyone found culpable, adding that the findings would inform accountability measures and institutional reforms across the paramilitary service.

The committee recommended the construction of standard detention facilities across NSCDC commands, the installation of CCTV systems in custodial areas, the establishment of an independent inspectorate and custodial oversight mechanism, improved emergency medical response, stronger documentation procedures and enhanced human rights training.

It also called for reforms in recruitment, appointments, promotions, discipline, deployment, training, supervision, intelligence gathering and operational reporting.

The panel concluded that the deaths were preventable and resulted from overcrowding, deprivation of basic necessities, ignored distress warnings, unlawful detention practices, leadership failures and wider institutional deficiencies.

It said urgent accountability, meaningful support for victims and survivors, and far-reaching reforms were necessary to ensure that no detainee in the custody of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was again exposed to conditions that placed their life at grave risk.