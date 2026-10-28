Nigeria: Niger Miners' Deaths - Govt Panel Says 37 Suspects Died From Suffocation

A federal government panel says 37 suspected illegal miners who died in NSCDC custody in Niger State in September died from asphyxiation, following autopsies and forensic investigations.

A federal government panel investigating the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State has attributed their deaths to asphyxiation, or deprivation of adequate oxygen.

Jonathan Kure, chairman of the 10-member independent committee, disclosed this on Tuesday while presenting the panel's report to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja, TheCable reported.

Mr Kure said the committee visited Minna, inspected the detention facility, conducted autopsies, obtained statements from NSCDC personnel, survivors, relatives of the deceased and other witnesses, and reviewed documentary and forensic evidence.

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He said preliminary findings also pointed to institutional gaps and overzealousness among some officers, stressing the need for greater professionalism in handling suspects in custody.

President Bola Tinubu directed a full investigation into the deaths, prompting the federal government to constitute the committee on 19 September.

The government also suspended Niger State NSCDC Commandant Suberu Aniviye and 20 other officers in connection with the incident.

The suspects were arrested during operations on 15 and 16 September around the Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Estate in Minna, the Niger State capital.

In an earlier statement, Mr Aniviye said scores of detained suspects were found dead in the early hours of 17 September following what he described as a suspected disease outbreak.

The deaths sparked public outrage and calls for accountability, with the federal government ordering an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrests, detention and deaths.

On 6 October, the committee requested a two-week extension to complete its investigation and submit its report, citing the need to review evidence and obtain forensic and pathology reports.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Aniviye apologised to the families of the deceased during a sitting of a Niger State panel of inquiry, describing the incident as an avoidable and costly mistake.

The suspended commandant also told the state panel that he learnt about the deaths through a phone call and later found the bodies in the detention facility. His account formed part of the testimony presented during the state-level inquiry.

The federal panel's findings provide an official conclusion on the reported cause of death. Further details of the report, including any individual or institutional responsibility and recommendations for prosecution or disciplinary action, were not contained in TheCable's report.

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The government has yet to disclose, in the report cited, the specific measures it will take in response to the panel's findings.