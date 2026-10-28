Nigeria: Niger Miners' Deaths - Panel Describes Incident As Preventable Custodial Tragedy

The federal government says overcrowding, poor ventilation, extreme heat and dehydration caused the deaths of detainees in NSCDC custody in Niger State.

The federal government has described the deaths of suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State as a preventable custodial tragedy, blaming overcrowding, poor ventilation, extreme heat and dehydration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated this in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, following the submission of a report by a 10-member independent investigation committee set up to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said the committee found that the conditions inside the detention facility, rather than a disease outbreak, led to the fatalities.

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"Thirty-three lives, including fourteen minors, were lost in what the Committee has established as a preventable custodial tragedy," he said.

"The evidence points to severe overcrowding, inadequate ventilation, prolonged exposure to extreme heat and dehydration, and a systemic failure of duty of care within the detention facility. These conditions, rather than any disease outbreak, led to the fatalities."

The minister said the report had been transmitted to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation for immediate judicial action.

He added that officers who attempted to conceal, disrupt or destroy evidence would face suspension and accountability, while the government would undertake institutional reforms within the NSCDC.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also said supporting the bereaved families and survivors remained a priority.

Prosecution recommendations

The announcement follows a post by Deji Adeyanju, a member of the investigation committee, who said the panel had recommended prosecuting officers involved in the deaths for murder and other offences.

Mr Adeyanju also said the committee recommended a complete overhaul of the NSCDC leadership, compensation for the victims' families and the formalisation of artisanal mining.

As PREMIUM TIMES reported on 28 October, Mr Adeyanju urged the federal government to act on the recommendations and file charges against officers found culpable.

The minister's statement confirms that the report has been forwarded to the Attorney-General's Office for further action.

However, he did not disclose whether the government had accepted the committee's specific recommendation to prosecute officers for murder.

Investigation into the deaths

President Bola Tinubu directed a full investigation into the deaths, leading to the constitution of the 10-member committee on 19 September.

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The committee was chaired by Jonathan Kure, a retired deputy director-general of the State Security Service, with Isa Hayatu Chiroma, a former director-general of the Nigerian Law School, serving as secretary.

The committee conducted five weeks of fieldwork, according to the minister, who commended its members for their work.

The incident followed the arrest of suspected illegal miners during operations in Minna on 15 and 16 September.

The detainees subsequently died in NSCDC custody, prompting public outrage and calls for accountability.

The Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, and 20 other officers were suspended in connection with the incident.

On 27 October, TheCable reported that the committee had identified asphyxiation, or a lack of adequate oxygen, as the cause of death.

Its chairman, Mr Kure, said the panel had inspected the detention facility, conducted autopsies and collected witness statements and forensic evidence.

The minister's latest statement provides further detail on the conditions the committee said led to the deaths, rejecting the earlier suggestion of a disease outbreak as the explanation.

The Attorney-General's office is expected to consider the report for possible judicial action.

The government has not yet announced any charges arising from the investigation.

Photo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo received report from a 10-member independent investigation committee