Africa: Ruto Arrives in Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit to Strengthen Economic Ties

28 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Moscow — President William Ruto has arrived in Moscow to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, with Kenya seeking to strengthen cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure and technology.

The Russian Embassy in Kenya confirmed Ruto's arrival in a post on X, describing the visit as his first trip to Russia since assuming the presidency.

The summit brings together African leaders and Russian officials to discuss economic cooperation and broader relations between Russia and African countries.

For Kenya, the engagement presents an opportunity to explore investment partnerships, expand trade and pursue cooperation in strategic sectors, including energy, infrastructure development and technology.

The visit comes as African countries continue to engage international partners in pursuit of investment, market access, technology transfer and development financing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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