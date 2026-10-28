Liberia Set to Lead UN Security Council

Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah says Liberia is preparing to assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December, with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai expected to personally preside over some of the Council's deliberations.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Piah said the government has outlined several diplomatic and commemorative activities ahead of Liberia's assumption of the presidency.

"At the UN, we were elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. The month of December, Liberia will lead the Security Council as president for that entire month," Piah stated.

He disclosed that President Boakai is expected to travel to the United States during the period to chair selected Security Council meetings.

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"There will be moments when the President himself will preside over deliberations of the Security Council, meaning the President will again lead a delegation to the U.S. during that period," he explained.

Piah described the upcoming presidency as a significant diplomatic milestone, reflecting Liberia's transition from a country that once depended on United Nations peacekeeping operations to one participating in decisions on international peace and security.

According to him, the government has planned a series of activities to highlight Liberia's peacebuilding experience and strengthen its international diplomatic engagement.

He said the October 26 United Nations Day observance formed part of the preparations, while a diplomatic briefing and reception involving international partners and stakeholders are scheduled for October 30.

The government also plans to unveil a National War Memorial honoring an estimated 250,000 people who died during Liberia's civil wars, although a date for the ceremony has not been announced.

Piah further disclosed that a delegation from South Africa is expected in Liberia from November 16 to 18 for engagements concerning the country's proposed peace, reconciliation and memorial museum.

Additionally, Liberia is scheduled to launch its Feminist Foreign Policy on November 17, an initiative intended to promote women's leadership and strengthen the women, peace and security agenda.

The Information Minister said the activities underscore Liberia's commitment to peacebuilding, reconciliation and greater participation in international affairs.

He also pointed to Liberia's representation in regional institutions, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as evidence of the country's expanding diplomatic engagement.

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Liberia's anticipated Security Council presidency will provide an opportunity to highlight national priorities and contribute to discussions on international peace and security.