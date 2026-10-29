Liberia Begins Countdown to UN Security Council Presidency

The Government of Liberia has officially launched its "Road to the United Nations Security Council Presidency," beginning a series of national and diplomatic engagements ahead of the country's historic assumption of the Council's rotating presidency in December 2026.

The launch took place Monday, October 26, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia during the commemoration of United Nations Day, held under the theme, "Liberia on the United Nations Security Council: From Sustaining Peace at Home to Advancing Peace and Security Globally."

The initiative marks a significant moment in Liberia's diplomatic history, as the country prepares to preside over the 15-member Security Council for the first time since its earlier membership in 1961. Liberia was elected in June 2025 to serve as a non-permanent member for the 2026-2027 term, securing 181 votes in the United Nations General Assembly.

Delivering special remarks, Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti described Liberia's return to a leadership position at the United Nations as the outcome of decades of diplomatic engagement, national resilience and contributions by successive administrations.

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"This is not about an event; it is about a process through history," Minister Nyanti declared, emphasizing that the country's international standing had been shaped by the collective efforts of generations of Liberian leaders, diplomats and citizens.

She paid tribute to former foreign ministers and distinguished diplomats whose work helped strengthen Liberia's international relationships. Those recognized included Ambassador H. Boima Fahnbulleh, Monie R. Captan, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown, Senator Thomas Nimely, Ambassador George Wallace, Olubanke King-Akerele, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Ambassador Toga McIntosh, Marjon Kamara, Senator Gbehzohngar Findley and Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah.

Nyanti said Liberia's diplomatic achievements should be regarded as a shared national legacy rather than the accomplishment of a single government. She also stressed the need to invest in preparing qualified Liberians for leadership positions within international institutions.

Reflecting on the country's history, the Foreign Minister recalled Liberia's difficult years of civil conflict, when the Security Council imposed sanctions involving arms, diamonds, timber and travel restrictions.

She contrasted that period with Liberia's subsequent recovery through reconciliation, democratic governance and international cooperation, noting that the country's experience demonstrated the possibility of moving from conflict toward peacebuilding and international engagement.

Nyanti particularly recognized the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace for their contribution to ending the civil war and acknowledged the role of the United Nations Mission in Liberia in supporting post-conflict recovery.

She also highlighted Liberia's peaceful democratic transitions, the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and peace activist Leymah Gbowee, and the lifting of the remaining United Nations sanctions in 2016 as important milestones in the country's recovery.

The launch comes as Liberia prepares to use its month-long Security Council presidency to contribute to deliberations on international peace and security. Under the Council's established rotation, Liberia is scheduled to hold the presidency in December 2026.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who participated in the launch, said Liberia would approach the responsibility with humility, a sense of duty and a commitment to strengthening international cooperation.

He described the country's election to the Council for the 2026-2027 term as a historic achievement reflecting Liberia's renewed engagement in international affairs and its determination to contribute to global peace and security.

"The international order is being shaped now, and Liberia is at the table," President Boakai declared.

The President underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation and stronger partnerships among nations, saying that challenges confronting the international community require collective responses.

Among the issues he highlighted were climate change, irregular migration, poverty, widening inequality and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Boakai also emphasized the importance of ensuring that developing countries have a meaningful voice in international decision-making, particularly on issues that affect their security, economic prospects and development.

For Liberia, the upcoming presidency provides an opportunity to bring its post-conflict experience into international discussions and contribute to efforts to prevent conflict, promote reconciliation and strengthen peacebuilding.

UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni, speaking at the commemoration, urged countries to prioritize dialogue over conflict and peaceful engagement over disputes.

She called on member states to reaffirm their commitment to the principles and obligations of the United Nations, stressing the importance of upholding the UN Charter and international law.

Umutoni also emphasized the need to strengthen the global organization so that it remains capable of serving people effectively and responding to increasingly complex international challenges.

As part of preparations for the December presidency, Minister Nyanti unveiled a calendar of national and diplomatic engagements intended to celebrate Liberia's peacebuilding journey and encourage broader public participation.

The planned activities include a diplomatic briefing and reception on October 30, the unveiling of a proposed National War Memorial model, and the official launch of Liberia's Feminist Foreign Policy on November 17.

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The Feminist Foreign Policy launch is expected to reaffirm the government's commitment to women's leadership and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

Other activities include the launch of a compendium of Liberia's peace agreements, a presidential dinner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a national event recognizing maritime seafarers and a Model United Nations Security Council debate designed to encourage youth participation and public understanding of international affairs.

The engagements are expected to culminate in Liberia's December presidency, with a high-level signature debate on maritime security scheduled for December 3. President Boakai is expected to chair the debate.

The launch also featured the unveiling of a commemorative billboard recognizing Boakai as "Liberia's Foreign Policy Legacy President." The billboard highlights the administration's stated commitment to strengthening Liberia's international standing, advancing economic diplomacy and expanding global partnerships.

The event coincided with the commemoration of 81 years since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945. The organization continues to play a central role in international peace and security, human rights, sustainable development and humanitarian assistance.