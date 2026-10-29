Kenya: Agnes Wanjiru Family Outraged as Extradition Hearing Delayed to 2027

Fourteen years after a British soldier killed Agnes Wanjiru, her daughter is waiting for the UK to answer

The family of Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman allegedly murdered by former British soldier Robert James Purkiss in 2012, has condemned the postponement of his extradition hearing in the United Kingdom until May 2027.

The five-day hearing had been scheduled to begin in mid-November 2026 at Westminster Magistrates' Court in the UK.

Wanjiru's body was found in a septic tank near a British Army training camp in Kenya.

Her family said that the latest delay prolongs their 14-year wait for justice. The family had been fundraising to facilitate the trip and expected to travel to the UK in about three weeks to follow the proceedings.

Purkiss, who was arrested in the UK in November 2025, denied the allegation. He is contesting extradition to Kenya.

The family said it was not properly informed of the postponement and urged authorities to expedite proceedings so he can face trial.

The UK government has previously said it remains committed to helping the family, but would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.