Kenya: Agnes Wanjiru Family Outraged as Extradition Hearing Delayed to 2027

supplied
Fourteen years after a British soldier killed Agnes Wanjiru, her daughter is waiting for the UK to answer
29 October 2026
allAfrica.com

The family of Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman allegedly murdered by former British soldier Robert James Purkiss in 2012, has condemned the postponement of his extradition hearing in the United Kingdom until May 2027.

The five-day hearing had been scheduled to begin in mid-November 2026 at Westminster Magistrates' Court in the UK.

Wanjiru's body was found in a septic tank near a British Army training camp in Kenya.

Her family said that the latest delay prolongs their 14-year wait for justice.  The family had been fundraising to facilitate the trip and expected to travel to the UK in about three weeks to follow the proceedings.

Purkiss, who was arrested in the UK in November 2025, denied the allegation. He is contesting extradition to Kenya.

The family said it was not properly informed of the postponement and urged authorities to expedite proceedings so he can face trial.

The UK government has previously said it remains committed to helping the family, but would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.