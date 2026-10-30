African Water Facility Launches 2026-2030 Strategy At Cairo Water Week

The African Development Bank Group launched its 2026-2030 African Water Facility Strategy at Cairo Water Week. The launch renews the call for African countries to contribute more resources to water and sanitation projects across the continent. It also calls for private investors to play a greater role in financing these projects.

The African Water Facility was established by the African Ministers' Council on Water and is managed by the African Development Bank Group. It supports African countries prepare water and sanitation projects that can attract financing. Its work includes feasibility studies, technical designs and other preparatory activities needed to move projects towards bankability, financing and implementation.

The Bank participated in the Cairo Water Week in 2026, held from 25 to 29 October under the theme "Water as a Catalyst for Peace, Shared Prosperity, and a Sustainable Planet." The 2026-2030 African Water Facility Strategy was presented on Tuesday, 27 October, at a high-level Advocacy and Call for Support Event. The event was co-chaired by the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Senegal. The Facility's strategy supports the implementation of the African Union's "Africa Water Vision 2063 and Policy."

The Strategy also supports the African Development Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points strategic vision. This includes the priorities to unlock Africa's capital and build resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains.

"Africa's water security cannot depend on external financing alone. African countries must take a stronger role in financing the preparation of their own priority water and sanitation investments. The new African Water Facility Strategy provides a practical mechanism to turn the ambitions of the 'Africa Water Vision 2063 and Policy' into well-prepared projects that can attract public and private investment," said H.E. Prof. Dr Hani Sewilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Chair of the African Water Facility Governing Council.

The Strategy identifies a core funding requirement of EUR 75-120 million over five years for the African Water Facility. It also identifies USD 300 million to capitalise the African Urban Sanitation Investment Initiative. The Strategy calls for greater contributions from African countries, alongside continued support from development partners. It also calls for stronger private-sector participation in financing water and sanitation projects.

"Before construction can begin, countries need the prerequisite technical and financial studies, designs and implementation arrangements that give financiers confidence to invest. African contributions to the Facility can help fund this essential preparation phase and move more projects towards implementation," said Mtchera Johannes Chirwa, Director of the Water Development and Sanitation Department at the African Development Bank.

The Strategy also emphasises private sector investment and cooperation with businesses that can provide financing, technology and technical expertise. The German Water Partnership will issue a statement of support for the Strategy. The network comprises more than 300 companies, associations, research institutions and other organisations. Its support highlights how German expertise, private sector technology and investment could contribute to African water and sanitation projects.

Alongside the African Water Facility Strategy launch, the Bank's Water Development and Sanitation Department delegation will participate in another event in Cairo. The delegation is led by Michel N'Guessan, Chief Water Development Officer attended the International Water, Waste and Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference from 26-28 October. The delegation met private sector representatives and other leaders to discuss financing, technical solutions and opportunities for collaboration.

The Cairo event brings together African governments, development partners, financing institutions, philanthropies and private-sector representatives. Discussions explored how stronger African resource mobilisation and broader partnerships can support implementation of the Strategy and the continent's wider water-security objectives.

The Bank's participation in Egypt's capital contributes to preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference and the 2027 World Water Forum.