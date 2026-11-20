Africa Day at COP31 brought together African leaders, ministers, development partners, financial institutions, private sector representatives, civil society and youth representatives to advance a shared agenda on water security, climate resilience and climate finance.

Held on 12th November in the margins of the Thirty-First Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) annual event, the high-level event was convened under the theme "Securing Africa's Water: Advancing Climate Resilience, Early Action and Climate Finance." Participants called for increased investment in water and sanitation as a foundation for resilience, sustainable development and economic transformation. The discussions underscored water's vital role in food systems, energy, public health, ecosystems, livelihoods and economic growth, while recognizing the growing risks posed by climate variability, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events. The event advanced the three interconnected priorities: financing climate resilient water and sanitation infrastructure; strengthening multi-hazard early warning systems and anticipatory action; and protecting and restoring ecosystems, forest, islands, coasts and landscapes that sustain water resources and community resilience.

In his statement at the Africa Day high-level event, delivered on his behalf by Commissioner Moses Vilakati of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission called on African governments to place water security and sanitation at the center of national climate strategies, development planning and public investment. He urged international partners, multilateral development banks and climate finance institutions to provide adaptation finance that is more accessible, predictable and responsive to African countries' needs.

"Investing in preparedness today is less costly than responding to disasters tomorrow. Early warnings must lead to early action, backed by strong climate services, preparedness plans and financing that enables communities and governments to act before hazards become disasters," he urged.

Participants highlighted the need to expand access to adaptation finance and mobilise public and private investment for watershed management, irrigation, climate-smart agriculture and resilient livelihoods. The meeting further emphasized stronger climate services, forecasting and hydrometeorological systems, including accelerated implementation of the Early Warnings for All initiative across Africa. Preparedness for the anticipated 2026-2027 El Niño was also identified as an urgent priority.

"Water security begins in restored landscapes. Africa will secure its water only if it treats forests, land and water as one system, and finances them as one agenda. As we look towards COP32, let us build a stronger pipeline of water resilience investments, supported by partnerships and clear delivery arrangements. The African Development Bank stands ready to work with you to connect healthy landscapes, resilient infrastructure, and effective institutions so that water becomes a foundation for Africa's prosperity and lasting resilience," said Professor Anthony Nyong, Director, Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank.

Addressing the high-level event, AUDA-NEPAD CEO Nardos Bekele-Thomas said that COP31 in Antalya and COP32 in Addis Ababa must be seen as one journey, and that what Africa secures in Antalya on adaptation finance, the Global Goal on Adaptation indicators and loss and damage must be carried forward and delivered in Addis Ababa. She noted that the African Union Assembly asked AUDA-NEPAD in February to provide technical and financial support to Ethiopia throughout the COP32 cycle and to mobilise complementary resources from African institutions, development partners and Member States. She said the Agency has taken up that mandate fully, and committed to stand with the Government of Ethiopia, technically and financially, until the last session of COP32 closes, and to keep Africa's young negotiators at the table at COP31, COP32 and beyond.

On his part - Claver Gatete, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa said:

"As we move from COP31 in Antalya towards COP32 in Addis Ababa, our priority must be to turn climate commitments into investments that deliver results for African countries. This requires more affordable climate finance, stronger project preparation and greater mobilization of domestic resources and private capital. ECA will continue working with the African Union and other partners to advance investment in water security and climate resilience."

Mrs Helen Brume, Director, Project and Asset Based Finance, Afreximbank, commented:

"At Afreximbank, we believe that industrialisation, infrastructure development and regional integration are central to Africa's long-term climate resilience. The most effective anticipatory action is often the investment we make today to prevent tomorrow's climate shock from becoming an economic crisis. Through our support for resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, adaptation investments, agricultural value chains and regional trade within our member states, we are helping build productive economies that can better withstand climate shocks and safeguard development gains."

The discussions reinforced the importance of translating political commitments into the implementation through practical partnerships, accessible financing and investment. The outcomes are expected to inform Africa's priorities and collective engagement on the road to COP32 to be hosted by Ethiopia in 2027.

The Africa Day at COP31 was organized by the African Union Commission and ClimDev-Africa partners: African Development Bank, Afreximbank, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and African Union Development Agency (AUDA) NEPAD in collaboration with African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD).

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