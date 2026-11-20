The African Development Bank Group (Bank Group) and the Japanese Government intend to deepen their partnership in sectors that are strategic for the continent's transformation, notably infrastructure, energy, agriculture, critical minerals, private sector development and human capital.

These priorities were at the heart of the discussions held by the President of the Bank Group, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, on 13 November 2026 in Tokyo, first with the Japanese Minister of Finance, Satsuki Katayama, and then with the Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Atsushi Mimura. Both sides acknowledged the importance of cooperation between the Bank Group and Japan in implementing President Ould Tah's vision.

The discussions also focused on the institution's new strategic directions, the Four Cardinal Points, as well as the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD), which aims to mobilise public and private capital and share risks in order to accelerate investment in Africa.

Japan, a long-standing partner, is the Bank Group's fourth-largest shareholder and, after the United States, its second-largest from outside Africa. It is also the fourth-largest contributor to the African Development Fund.

Cooperation now extends to concessional financing, the private sector, infrastructure, human capital and job creation, and knowledge-sharing.

Ahead of these talks, Dr Ould Tah signed a concessional loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for 86.6 billion yen (approximately 583 million dollars) to support the seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17).

Dr Ould Tah and his counterparts also discussed the development of quality and sustainable infrastructure and the improvement of connectivity in Africa. In the aviation sector, Japan announced, this year, a contribution of ten million dollars to the risk-sharing facility of the Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa (IATP), led by the Bank Group. The IATP aims, in particular, to modernise fleets, improve airport infrastructure and logistics, and integrate the African air transport market.

Energy was another key focus of the discussions. The development of the sector, including the electricity sector, requires greater mobilisation of technology, expertise and, above all, private investment. The partnership with Japan can support this effort as the Bank and its partners continue to implement 'Mission 300'. Jointly led by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group, the initiative aims to connect a further 300 million people in Africa to electricity by 2030, notably by attracting more private capital.

Critical minerals featured prominently in the discussions too. The fourth Cardinal Point of the Bank Group's strategy is 'Building resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains'. Under it, the institution aims to help African countries process more of their mineral resources locally to ensure local beneficiation.

This would increase value addition on the continent and, in line with the third Cardinal Point, create more jobs for women and young people, whilst helping to diversify global supply chains. Japan also views quality and sustainable infrastructure, and integrated production and processing chains as essential elements for increasing the value Africa can derive from its natural resources. President Sidi Ould Tah, Minister Katayama and Vice-Minister Mimura confirmed, in their respective exchanges, that the Japanese private sector has a key role to play in the implementation of these priorities, with expertise and technology transfer, and direct investment.

The talks focused on private sector development notably the Japanese Ministry of Finance-sponsored Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa (EPSA) initiative, as well as investment in human capital, education, science, technology and innovation.