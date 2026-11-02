South Africa: NatJoints Ready to Safeguard Local Government Elections

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has assured South Africans that security arrangements are in place to safeguard the 2026 Local Government Elections, with law enforcement agencies deployed across the country to ensure a peaceful and safe electoral process.

Addressing the media at the NATJOINTS Coordinating Centre in Tshwane on Sunday, the Security Cluster said it was ready to facilitate free, fair and safe elections, with operational measures supported by intelligence assessments, security inspections and coordinated deployments.

NATJOINTS Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili confirmed that both national and provincial joint operational structures have been activated and are fully operational.

"Our state of readiness is informed by sustained interdepartmental planning, intelligence assessments, security inspections and lessons drawn from previous electoral processes, undertaken in collaboration with the IEC [Electoral Commission of South Africa] and other relevant stakeholders.

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"As we approach the commencement of special voting, the necessary security arrangements are in place across all provinces, metropolitan municipalities, districts and policing precincts. Voting stations have undergone security assessments, with deployments informed by identified threats, vulnerabilities and operational requirements," Mosikili said.

The operational approach is intelligence-led and risk-based, supported by contingency plans, roving operational teams and specialised units.

READ | IEC assures readiness for special votes and Voting Day

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) also stands ready to support the police in identified hotspot areas should circumstances warrant such intervention.

The Security Cluster said the NATJOINTS Coordinating Centre will play a critical role in providing real-time situational awareness, monitoring developments across all nine provinces and coordinating operational responses.

The centre serves as an early-warning facility, enabling authorities to detect and monitor incidents as they unfold and deploy resources where necessary.

Government has also made arrangements to ensure the continuity of essential services during the electoral period.

The Department of Home Affairs, among other departments, has implemented service arrangements to accommodate election-related requirements and minimise administrative barriers for eligible voters. Its operational hours and areas of service will be aligned with the IEC, from 7am to 9pm on Voting Day.

The Security Cluster further reminded political parties and candidates that campaigning must conclude by midnight on Tuesday, with no campaigning or political persuasion permitted on Voting Day.

READ | NATJOINTS: No campaigning permitted on Voting Day

It also warned against intimidation, coercion and attempts to influence voters in favour of particular political parties, saying such conduct constitutes an offence under the Electoral Act.

Election-related crime

The briefing also revealed that 139 dockets relating to election-related crime had been registered nationally since the commencement of the 2026 Local Government Elections processes.

Of these, 21 were reported during the first voter registration weekend (in June), 13 during the second registration weekend (in August) and 105 outside the registration weekends.

A total of 48 suspects have been arrested, while 69 cases remain under investigation. Eight cases have been submitted to the Senior Public Prosecutor for a decision, and 25 have been enrolled in court.

Offences under the Electoral Act account for the highest number of reported incidents, with 72 cases and 22 arrests.

Other reported offences include 17 cases classified as other offences, 14 assaults, 10 murders, 10 intimidation cases, eight cases of malicious damage to property, seven theft cases and one attempted murder.

"We remain particularly concerned about incidents involving the loss of life during the election period. Twenty murders with seven arrests have been recorded in incidents involving political representatives, party members and supporters," General Mosikili said.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of these murders at seven, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with six, the Western Cape with three, the Eastern Cape with two, and the Free State and North West with one each.

The South African Police Service has prioritised the investigations, deploying specialised investigative capacity, including the Political Killings Task Team and provincial and national detective structures.

Security assessments

Meanwhile, security assessments continue to consider potential threats arising from service delivery protests, anti-foreigner sentiments, community tensions, labour disputes and other developments that could destabilise the electoral environment.

In KwaZulu-Natal, authorities are monitoring protest-related developments, including compliance with the recent Durban High Court interim order in the matter involving the Minister of Police and March and March.

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In the Western Cape, taxi-related violence remains an operational concern, with law enforcement agencies continuing interventions to stabilise affected areas.

The Security Cluster said heightened election security arrangements would not compromise ordinary policing responsibilities, with police stations remaining operational to attend to complaints, respond to emergencies and investigate crime.

Daily briefings

NATJOINTS will also conduct daily media briefings throughout the electoral period to communicate significant operational developments and provide updates on safety and security across the country.

"NATJOINTS is ready to fulfil its mandate in support of the 2026 Local Government Elections. Our preparedness reflects government's collective commitment to protecting constitutional democracy and ensuring that every eligible South Africans can exercise their democratic right in an environment characterised by peace, safety and stability.

"The responsibility to protect our democracy is shared. Let us work together to ensure that these elections are conducted freely, fairly and safely," General Mosikili said.