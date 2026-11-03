Africa: All of Africa Today - November 3, 2026

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US to Cut South Africa and Rwanda from AGOA Trade Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has notified Congress of plans to remove South Africa and Rwanda from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), effective 1 January 2027, after a review found both countries failed to meet the programme's eligibility requirements. The US cited trade and investment barriers, national security and foreign policy concerns, with additional concerns over corruption in South Africa and human rights, political pluralism and workers' rights in Rwanda. The decision comes amid strained relations between Washington and both countries, with Rwanda also facing US sanctions over its alleged support for M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo. South Africa's Trade Minister Parks Tau described the move as unfortunate, saying Washington had raised new concerns not part of ongoing trade negotiations. He said the government would continue diversifying export markets to protect jobs.

Uganda Begins Withdrawal of Troops from Somalia After 20 Years

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Uganda has begun withdrawing its troops from Somalia after nearly 20 years of military involvement. The first group of soldiers is already returning home. The phased withdrawal, announced by the country's military leadership, is expected to be completed by the end of 2027 and will include troops serving under the African Union mission. Uganda was the first African country to deploy forces to Somalia in 2007 under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), helping government forces push al-Shabaab militants out of Mogadishu and other strategic areas. Uganda's army spokesperson Chris Magezi said the withdrawal would allow Somalia to assume full responsibility for its security. The move follows talks between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, during which Somalia reportedly asked for an extension of Uganda's military presence. The withdrawal comes as the AU's current mission faces uncertainty over future funding and ongoing efforts to build up Somalia's security forces.

UNESCO Warns 86% of Journalist Murders Worldwide Remain Unpunished

UNESCO has warned that 86% of crimes committed against journalists worldwide remain unpunished, highlighting persistent threats to press freedom and the safety of media workers. In a report released on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the UN agency said more than 1,600 journalists had been killed globally over the past 20 years, with local journalists accounting for nine out of every ten victims. Africa continues to face serious challenges, with journalists in countries such as Somalia, Uganda and the Sahel region exposed to killings, intimidation and online harassment. Reporters Without Borders recorded two journalist deaths in Africa this year, in Uganda and Somalia, with neither case resulting in arrests or convictions. UNESCO also raised concerns about the growing use of social media campaigns to discredit journalists and warned that reporters are increasingly being targeted in conflict zones, including through drone attacks. The agency called for greater accountability and protection for journalists, stressing that press identification does not guarantee their safety.

Tensions Flare at Inquiry Into Malawi's Deadly Plane Crash

A parliamentary inquiry into the plane crash that killed former Malawian Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others descended into heated exchanges after independent campaigner Christy Lwara clashed with lawmakers over his testimony on the military's handling of the search operation. Lwara told the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee that he was dissatisfied with the military's response, questioning why soldiers allegedly stopped people from proceeding to Kasangazi, citing fuel shortages. He said his discussions with officers had led him to believe the aircraft had crashed in the area, prompting him to continue searching there. However, lawmakers challenged his account, accusing him of giving contradictory statements about the search operation. The questioning escalated into personal insults between Lwara and MPs George Jivason Kadzipatike and Joshua Malango, forcing committee leaders to repeatedly intervene to restore order. Committee chairperson Macmillan Water Nyamilandu Manda said he was frustrated by the conduct and warned members that the enquiry could not continue in such an atmosphere. The confrontation comes as lawmakers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding one of Malawi's deadliest aviation tragedies.

Renewed Tigray Conflict Threatens Ethiopia's Economic Recovery

Ethiopia's strong economic growth prospects are facing renewed uncertainty as escalating tensions in the northern Tigray region threaten to undermine the country's recovery from years of conflict. The International Monetary Fund forecasts economic growth of 9.2% for the 2025–26 fiscal year, driven by agriculture, mining and electricity generation. The conflict caused huge damage to infrastructure and great economic losses. Increased military spending may divert resources away from infrastructure, education and social services, discouraging investment and cutting government revenues, according to financial analyst Abdulmenan Mohammed. If the conflict starts up again, there is a danger of increased military spending. More instability could also exacerbate inflation, shortages of foreign currency and pressure on the national currency. Agriculture and tourism are highly susceptible to insecurity, disruption of transport routes, poor rainfall and climate-related crop challenges that threaten livelihoods and production. Analysts warn that a prolonged conflict could reverse economic gains and place additional pressure on already struggling households.

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Five Arrested Over Attack on South African Farmer

South African police have arrested five suspects in connection with a brutal attack on a 50-year-old cattle farmer, Donovan Marx, at his farm in Ventersdorp, North West. Marx was ambushed by masked attackers during a house robbery last Wednesday, shot, stabbed, and had his ears cut off before the suspects fled with three firearms and his vehicle. Police said the attackers first tied up a farm worker before assaulting Marx when he returned home. The worker later managed to free himself and alert authorities. Marx remains in hospital and may require prosthetic ears after surgeons were unable to save his. His family has welcomed the arrests, saying the legal process must now take its course. The five suspects, aged between 26 and 56, are expected to appear in court facing charges including house robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp condemned the attack, while Parliament's police committee chair Ian Cameron called for a thorough investigation and prosecution.