Africa: All of Africa Today - November 4, 2026

UN to Withdraw Peacekeeping Mission from Western Sahara

The United Nations has started preparations to withdraw its peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara. This follows Russia and the United States vetoing each other's proposals to extend the 35-year deployment. The UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) was established in 1991 to monitor a ceasefire and support a settlement between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front. The latest disagreement in the Security Council followed a US proposal to renew the mission's mandate while placing Morocco's autonomy plan at the centre of efforts to resolve the dispute. Russia rejected the proposal, arguing that it favoured Morocco's position and could prejudge questions of sovereignty. The US subsequently vetoed Russia's alternative proposal. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about the possibility of renewed fighting and urged both parties to exercise restraint. He also reiterated the need to respect the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination. Morocco controls most of the territory, while the Polisario Front continues to push for an independent state.

HRW Urges Ethiopia to Lift Suspension of Independent Newspaper

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Human Rights Watch has called on the Ethiopian government to immediately reverse its decision to suspend the licences of The Reporter, one of the country's oldest independent media outlets and its last privately owned Amharic newspaper. The Ethiopian Media Authority announced that the publication's print and online operations would be suspended indefinitely, accusing it of repeatedly violating media laws and publishing content that undermines national interests, including foreign investment, tourism and diplomacy. Human Rights Watch said that the decision reflects an escalating crackdown on independent journalism and civic freedoms in the country. Since 2025, authorities have reportedly shut down several media outlets, deported foreign correspondents and targeted local journalists through arrests, office raids and other forms of intimidation. The organisation said the government has also increased pressure on The Reporter, including the arrest of some of its journalists. Its director for the Horn of Africa, Laetitia Bader, said that the government should lift the suspension, while Ethiopia's international partners should pressure authorities to end attacks on independent media.

Service Failures, Water Crisis, and Coalitions Set to Shape South African Municipal Elections

Service delivery failures, water shortages, electricity disruptions and rising living costs are among the key issues influencing South African voters as the country heads to municipal elections. Residents in communities like Tembisa have vented their anger at sewage in the streets, inconsistent electricity and poor local infrastructure, with some wondering if voting will make any real change. Water supply and quality have become particularly important issues with a number of areas facing prolonged shortages and aging infrastructure unable to meet demand. Water rights organisation WaterCAN said that almost 70% of the country's wastewater treatment works are in a critical state, contributing to pollution in rivers and streams. The elections are also expected to test the African National Congress's declining support, with polling suggesting the party could lose further ground and more municipalities could be governed through coalitions. Immigration has been a major theme in the campaign messages as parties look to capitalize on public concerns about illegal immigration and border management. Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission is investigating more than 700 complaints relating to election misinformation, including false claims about asylum seekers being mobilised to vote. Analysts said that turnout will be crucial in determining the outcome, particularly as municipal elections have historically recorded lower participation than national polls.

Libyan Religious Body Issues Ruling Prohibiting Sale and Use of Nike Products

Libya's highest religious authority, Dar al-Ifta, has issued a religious ruling prohibiting Muslims from buying, selling, or wearing clothing bearing the Nike logo. The Tripoli-based institution argues that the American sportswear company's name is derived from the Greek goddess of victory and that its famous swoosh logo is inspired by her wings. It says wearing clothing displaying the logo amounts to promoting symbols associated with the worship of multiple gods, which it considers contrary to Islamic teachings. The religious committee has also accused Nike of supporting Israel and reiterated calls for a boycott of companies it considers supportive of the country during the war in Gaza. The ruling was approved by Libya's Grand Mufti, Sadiq al-Gharyani, but does not amount to an official government ban and carries no specified legal penalties. The institution has previously issued similar rulings against jewellery and watches bearing the logo of French luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels. The latest decision has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some welcoming it while others have questioned its relevance amid Libya's wider political and economic challenges.

At Least 27 Civilians Killed in Burkina Faso Attacks

Human Rights Watch said that at least 27 civilians were killed in two attacks by Al-Qaeda-linked armed group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) in Burkina Faso's northern Yatenga province in September. The first attack took place on September 1, when more than 60 fighters stormed an artisanal gold mining site near Soubo village, killing 24 civilians, injuring at least 20 others and destroying hundreds of shelters, motorcycles and mining equipment. Witnesses said the attackers opened fire on people who were sleeping or working at the site, while some victims were shot as they attempted to escape. Four days later, an explosive device detonated on a road near Mera village, killing three people travelling on a motorcycle, including a five-year-old child and a 65-year-old woman. Human Rights Watch said that the attacks appear to constitute war crimes and has called on Burkina Faso's authorities to strengthen protection for vulnerable communities, investigate the killings and prosecute those responsible. The organisation also raised concerns about the use of improvised explosive devices, which pose a serious threat to civilians. It says the attacks come amid a wider pattern of violence by Islamist armed groups and serious abuses against civilians by government forces and allied militias.

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Kenya Registers Thousands of Ethiopian Refugees Fleeing Clashes

Kenyan authorities, working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Kenya Red Cross Society, have begun registering Ethiopian refugees fleeing renewed clashes in the border town of Moyale. More than 50,000 people have reportedly crossed into Kenya since fighting intensified in late October, prompting growing concern over the humanitarian situation along the border. The registration exercise began around October 31 at temporary reception centres in Marsabit County, including Harhosa and OMC camps. Officials are issuing identification wristbands to newly arrived refugees before conducting household profiling to establish their needs and coordinate humanitarian assistance. Many displaced people are currently sheltering in temporary camps, schools and churches, while others are staying with relatives and host communities. Humanitarian agencies say urgent assistance is needed, particularly food, clean water, emergency shelter, sanitation, healthcare and protection for women and children. The UNHCR, International Organization for Migration, UNICEF and other partners are working with Kenyan authorities to coordinate the response. They have appealed for approximately 8.9 million dollars to provide assistance over three months. The latest influx follows renewed clashes in Moyale, where longstanding territorial and administrative disputes between Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regional states have escalated into violence, resulting in civilian casualties, injuries and the destruction of homes and businesses. Kenyan authorities have also increased security along the border following reports of stray bullets landing in areas on the Kenyan side.