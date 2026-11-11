CJID Announces Shortlist for 2026 Excellence in Journalism Awards

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is pleased to announce the final shortlist for its annual Excellence in Media Awards, recognising outstanding journalism across West Africa.

This year's awards, the third edition since 2024, received an overwhelming response, drawing 424 total entries from 277 journalists across the region, a 54.2% increase from the 275 entries received for the 2025 edition. Entries came from nine countries: Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Guinea, and Benin.

Entries underwent a first-level screening, from which the top five in each of the eight categories emerged. An independent panel of judges, made up of renowned journalists from the region, then thoroughly assessed the top five entries.

Hannah Ajakaiye, the founding editor of FactsMatter NG, chaired the jury. Members include Maxime Domegni, an award-winning journalist and Francophone Africa Editor for the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN); Ajibola Amzat, Africa Editor at the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ); Kent Mensah, Chief Ghana correspondent for The Africa Report; Manasseh Azure Awuni, an award-winning investigative journalist and editor; and Amaka Okoye, the Bureau Chief for Deutsche Welle's (DW) Studio Lagos, Nigeria.

Each judge assessed the top five entries in each category independently, considering accuracy, fairness, originality and innovation, depth of research, quality of writing, public significance and adherence to ethical standards. Afterwards, the panel selected the finalists by collectively identifying entries that combined storytelling with rigorous reporting.

From stories uncovering illicit rosewood cartels spanning national borders to exposing cross-border gold exploitation and shared regional health crises, the entries demonstrate how newsrooms are joining forces to tackle complex systemic issues across West Africa.

The eight categories from which the finalists emerged include: Health reporting, Community reporting, Human Rights reporting, Social Accountability, Climate Change reporting, Solutions Journalism, Fact-Checking, and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Below are the finalists:

Death in detention: Suspected killings in Ghana's police custody - Edmund Agyemang Boateng (Media Foundation for West Africa - MFWA)

FUOYE lecturer 'rapes' student, then passes her details to colleague to 'speak One-on-One' - Sodeeq Atanda (Foundation for Investigative Journalism - FIJ)

Inside Nigeria's criminal rosewood economy - Al'amin Umar and Saduwo Banyawa (HumAngle Media)

From smoke to safety: How a Kano community built its own lifeline for mothers - Victor Christopher (Nigeria Info / Arewa Radio)

Inside the multi-million-dollar Gambia gov't venture that made the president's nephew a major food importer - Mustapha K. Darboe (The Republic)

The lottery bonanza - Seth J. Bokpe, William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, and Philip Teye Agbove (Media Foundation for West Africa - MFWA)

The Hausa Telegram Network selling child sexual abuse material - Al'amin Umar (HumAngle Media)

Leukaemia: Last chance abroad: Agony of Ghanaians diagnosed with blood cancer - Emmanuel Dzivenu (Joy News)

INVESTIGATION: Despite being illegal, endangered grey parrots sold openly on Nigeria's social media, e-commerce platforms - Janefrances Chibundu (The Cable)

The gold slaves of the Sahel - Abdullah Tijani (The Liberalist)

Exposing how website uses unverifiable experts and unsupported claims to market unregistered prostatitis product - Emmanuel Oluwadola (Roundcheck)

The pothole fillers of Adamawa and Gombe highway - Saduwo Banyawa (HumAngle Media)

Loan clubs help farmers save money and forests - Tina S. Mehnpaine (Daily Observer Newspaper)

INVESTIGATION: Lead In Their Blood: How battery recyclers are poisoning Nigerians - Oladeinde Olawoyin and Folashade Ogunrinde (Premium Times)

Solar solutions - Shereefdeen Ahmad (The Liberalist)

Disinformation: Three TikTok videos spread false statements attributed to Emmanuel Macron about Africa (French) - Amenan Maria Eduige Kouakou (Influence Mag)

Jilli: Investigating the market airstrike - Atsahyel Aaron (Daily Trust / Trust TV)

Hannah praised the quality of entries submitted for the award, stating that the shortlists merited their selection. "This year's entries showed particular strength in reporting on social accountability, the environment and human rights," she said.

"We also saw a better understanding of solutions journalism, particularly in stories that examined how people responded to a problem and what the evidence showed about the results. We see room for improvement in fact-checking and in the coverage of sexual and gender-based violence."

Following its deliberations, the jury decided not to select a winner for the Editor of the Year category because the limited number of submissions did not sufficiently meet the award's evaluation criteria.

The finalists will be honoured at the CJID Awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, as part of the Media and Development Conference. The winner and runner-up in each category will be announced at the ceremony.

Commenting on the shortlist, Dapo Olorunyomi, CEO CJID, congratulated the finalists and commended journalists who submitted entries from across West Africa.

"Every year, these awards remind us of the important work journalists continue to do across our region, often under difficult circumstances and with limited resources. The stories recognised this year reflect the courage, persistence and public service that sustain journalism in West Africa. We congratulate all the finalists and thank everyone who submitted their work. We also appreciate the independent jury for the time and care invested in the selection process."

The 2026 Excellence in Media Awards are supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abuja and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. CJID appreciates their continued commitment to strengthening journalism, promoting public accountability and supporting independent media across West Africa.

About CJID

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is a leading West African media innovation think tank dedicated to strengthening investigative journalism, promoting media freedom, advancing digital rights, and fostering democratic accountability across the continent.