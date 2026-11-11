Nigeria: U.S. House Committee to Review Nigeria's Response to Attacks On Christians

It will also assess the Nigerian government's efforts to protect vulnerable communities and prosecute perpetrators.

The US House Subcommittee on Africa will hold a congressional hearing on Thursday to review the efforts of the Nigerian government to protect Christians from terrorists in the last year.

The congressional hearing, which will be led by the committee chairman, Chris Smith, a Republican lawmaker, will focus on terrorist operations in Benue and other states in the Middle Belt.

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The hearing, titled "One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria's Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt," is expected to examine religious violence and "Christian persecution" in Nigeria.

This comes a week after the US midterm elections, in which Republicans lost badly across the country. Mr Smith, however, retained his seat in the House.

According to a statement issued by Mr Smith's office, the congressional hearing will assess the operations of radical Islamist groups, including Boko Haram and armed Fulani groups, against Christian communities in the Middle East.

It will also assess the Nigerian government's efforts to protect vulnerable communities and prosecute perpetrators.

"Chris Smith will chair his fourteenth congressional hearing on the religious persecution of Christians by radical Islamist groups in Nigeria, as well as the Nigerian government's efforts to mitigate the violence and protect vulnerable communities in the Middle Belt.

"The congressional hearing assesses the current state of religious violence perpetrated by radical Islamists, such as Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists, against Christians in Nigeria; the Nigerian government's efforts to curb the persecution and punish those responsible for committing atrocities against Christian and non-radical Muslim communities," the statement read.

The statement also noted that the committee would consider steps the US government could take to ensure that Nigerian authorities address and prevent "systemic violence against Christians and non-radical Muslims by Islamist extremists."

Mr Chris is one of the lawmakers who pushed the Christian genocide narrative against Nigeria last year amid US President Donald Trump's antagonism.

Some US lawmakers and members of President Donald Trump's administration have repeatedly made claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria despite evidence to the contrary.

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In February, Mr Chris also introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act to Congress, which seeks to sanction individuals and groups suspected of religious violence.

It sought to impose sanctions on Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor, alongside Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, and the Fulani-ethnic nomad militias in Nigeria for their alleged ties to extremist groups.

In July, the House passed a bill to withhold all foreign assistance to Nigeria until it can certify that Nigeria is taking effective steps to protect Christians from violence.

The bill is known as the National Security Department of State and Related Programs Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2027.

The provision to cut foreign assistance to Nigeria was championed by Riley Moore and other Republican lawmakers.

Although the bill initially restricted US assistance to 50 per cent, Republicans proposed withholding all foreign assistance.

This implies that Nigeria's access to foreign aid in the 2027 fiscal year depends on Congress's view of its efforts against violent extremism.

Nigeria's relationship with the US has improved in recent months, as both countries have set up mechanisms to continue dialogue and cooperation on security and trade.