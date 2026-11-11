Nigeria: Nearly 64,000 Nigerians Flee to Niger Over Insecurity - UNHCR

Nearly 64,000 Nigerians have fled their homes and crossed into neighbouring Niger Republic since the beginning of 2026 to escape escalating violence involving Islamist militants and armed criminal gangs, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said.

The UN refugee agency, in a briefing issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, warned that the influx was worsening an already difficult humanitarian situation in Niger, which hosts more than 500,000 refugees and asylum-seekers.

According to the agency, approximately 327,500 Nigerians are already seeking refuge in Niger, while several hundred others have reportedly crossed into neighbouring Benin Republic because of deteriorating security conditions in northern Nigeria.

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UNHCR's Director of External Relations, Dominique Hyde, said most of the newly arrived Nigerians had settled in the border regions of Diffa, in southeastern Niger, and Tahoua, in the western part of the country.

The agency disclosed that about 1,200 Nigerians crossed into Diffa in October, while another 3,400 arrived in Tahoua during the same period.

It added that more than 23,000 people, over two-thirds of them children, had arrived in Diffa since the beginning of the year.

UNHCR expressed concern over the harsh living conditions confronting displaced families, many of whom are staying in makeshift shelters without adequate food, clean drinking water, healthcare and other essential services.

Some women, it said, were forced to walk several kilometres daily to fetch water for their families, while humanitarian organisations had reported rising cases of malnutrition, respiratory infections and poor sanitation among the new arrivals.

The agency also raised concerns over the registration of displaced Nigerians, disclosing that only about five per cent of those who arrived in Niger this year had been formally registered.

It warned that the lack of proper documentation was making it difficult for thousands of refugees to access humanitarian assistance and essential public services.

The humanitarian crisis, according to UNHCR, is further compounded by insecurity and climate-related challenges in Niger, particularly in Diffa, where more than 70 per cent of the country's reported security incidents this year have occurred.

Despite the growing pressure, the agency acknowledged the support of Niger's authorities and host communities, including the provision of land for temporary shelters.

However, it appealed for increased international assistance, seeking $11.4 million to expand its humanitarian response in Niger, Nigeria and Benin.

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The appeal includes $2 million for urgent interventions covering food, water, shelter, healthcare, refugee registration and protection.

UNHCR warned that without additional funding, thousands of vulnerable families fleeing violence could be left without access to essential humanitarian assistance.