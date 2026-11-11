Africa: All of Africa Today - November 11, 2026

DR Congo Faces Growing Fears of a Cholera Resurgence

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported more than 60,000 cholera cases since the beginning of the year, including 1,800 deaths. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the situation represents the "worst cholera outbreak in decades." The eastern provinces of North and South Kivu have been hit particularly hard, with violence and insecurity hindering efforts to contain the outbreak. There are also growing concerns over the spread of the disease to the densely populated capital, Kinshasa, amid the rainy season. Health experts have cited poor access to clean water and sanitation, and called for greater prevention, better water systems and vaccination campaigns. Doctors Without Borders has increased its response by providing medical assistance, safe drinking water and sanitation support in affected communities, the agency said. However, insecurity, poor infrastructure and limited access to health care continue to hinder efforts to contain the outbreak.

UNICEF Warns Drones and Drought Are Deepening Sudan's Child Crisis

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UNICEF has warned that escalating drone attacks on Sudan's power infrastructure, combined with severe drought, are creating a devastating humanitarian crisis for children. The agency said that up to 15 power stations were hit in October, disrupting water supplies, healthcare, irrigation and food production. Failed rains have severely damaged prospects for the 2026-27 harvest. An estimated 825,000 children under five are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition this year. UNICEF said that it has supported millions with healthcare, clean water, vaccinations and education but warns its response is only one-third funded. It said that two in three child casualties recorded this year have been caused by drone attacks, bringing the conflict into areas previously considered safe. The agency is calling for an end to attacks on civilian infrastructure, safe humanitarian access and urgent international funding to sustain essential services.

Violence in Northern Nigeria Forces Over 64,000 to Flee Across Borders

More than 64,000 people have fled violence in northern Nigeria to neighbouring Niger, while several hundred others have sought refuge in Benin since the beginning of the year, according to the UN refugee agency. The displacement is being driven by jihadist insurgencies, armed banditry and farmer-herder clashes, placing additional pressure on countries already facing insecurity and climate-related challenges. Many newly arrived refugees, including children, face food shortages, malnutrition, limited access to clean water and inadequate shelter. UNHCR said that only about five percent of this year's Nigerian arrivals have been registered because of funding constraints and is appealing for 11.4 million dollars to support humanitarian operations across Nigeria, Niger and Benin. Conditions are particularly difficult in Niger's Diffa region, where insecurity and drought have further weakened food production and livelihoods. The agency warns that without additional funding, thousands of vulnerable families could be left without essential humanitarian assistance and protection.

U.S. Issues Highest Travel Warning for 11 African Countries

The United States has issued its highest-level travel warning against 23 countries. It advised American citizens not to travel there under any circumstances because of security threats, unstable conditions, and limited consular assistance. The countries include several African nations: Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda. The Level 4 advisory is the highest category in the US State Department's four-tier travel warning system and urges citizens to avoid all travel to the affected destinations. The department said that the warnings are based on local security conditions and the US government's ability to provide assistance to its citizens. Americans have been urged to consult the State Department's travel advisory website for country-specific updates before making international travel arrangements.

How Egypt's Laws Are Being Used to Silence Independent Media

Egyptian authorities are facing renewed criticism over their crackdown on independent journalism following the conviction of Mada Masr editor-in-chief Lina Attalah. A court ordered the closure of the independent news outlet, fined Attalah three million Egyptian pounds (about U.S.$54,000) and ordered the confiscation of its equipment for operating without a licence, despite repeated attempts by the publication to obtain registration. The Committee to Protect Journalists said that the case highlights how licensing requirements, criminal penalties and website blocking are being used to restrict press freedom. Attalah's legal team disputes claims that she waived her right to appeal, with the first appeal hearing scheduled for November 25. The case has also raised concerns about other independent outlets facing similar licensing difficulties and restrictions.

WHO Warns of Critical Gaps in Africa's Health Data Systems

The World Health Organisation has warned that critical weaknesses in Africa's health information systems are undermining efforts to identify health threats and improve healthcare delivery. A new report assessing 40 countries found that fewer than half notify authorities of at least 80% of deaths, while only 21 countries record causes for a similar proportion of registered deaths. The report also highlights limited capacity to analyse and verify health data, inadequate funding and shortages of trained professionals. However, progress is being made, with 43 of the WHO's 47 African member states having adopted digital platforms to collect and report routine health information. The findings were presented at the first African Health Data Forum in Nairobi, where officials are also discussing how digital technology and artificial intelligence can strengthen healthcare systems. WHO said that responsible use of AI will require appropriate legislation, safeguards and regulatory frameworks.

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South African Olympic Champion Tatjana Smith Switches Allegiance to Netherlands

South Africa's most decorated Olympic athlete, Tatjana Smith, has announced she will switch her sporting allegiance to the Netherlands. She cited financial and practical challenges in sustaining her swimming career. The two-time Olympic gold medallist said she understood the decision could disappoint South African supporters but viewed it as an opportunity to explore her Dutch heritage and access better high-performance support. Smith, who holds dual citizenship, retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics but recently announced her comeback, targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Games. She will continue training in South Africa while representing the Netherlands. She won gold in the 200-metre breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 100-metre breaststroke in Paris in 2024. She also claimed two silver medals across the two Games, making her South Africa's most successful Olympic athlete.