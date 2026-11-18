What: Webinar on "Leveraging Regional Cooperation and Digital Tools to Detect and Prevent Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in the Mining Sector." Who: African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) When: 2 December 2026; 10.00hrs - 12.15hrs (GMT) Where: Virtual: Zoom link here

On 2 December 2026, the African Development Bank Group and the United Nations Development Programme will convene a panel of international and regional experts to share knowledge on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in the mining sector.

The webinar, which will feature experts from government, mining regulators, tax authorities, regional organizations, financial intelligence units, development partners, the private sector and civil society, will explore innovative approaches for combating illicit financial flows in Africa's mining sector.

Africa's mining sector remains one of the continent's most strategic economic pillars, contributing significantly to domestic revenue mobilization and growth. The continent holds approximately 30 per cent of the world's mineral reserves, including, among others, substantial deposits of gold, cobalt, diamonds and rare earth minerals. Yet, despite this immense natural wealth, many African countries continue to face severe development deficits.

Part of the reason is that a significant share of the value generated from extractive resources is lost through illicit financial flows (IFFs), conservatively estimated by UNECA at US$40 billion each year. These flows arise from tax evasion, trade mis-invoicing, transfer pricing abuse, mineral smuggling, under-declared production volumes, money laundering and illegal mining linked to organized criminal networks, and are enabled by corruption and weak regulatory oversight.

The AfDB-UNDP webinar will provide a platform for policymakers and experts to share their views and experiences. Participants will also hear how other countries are tackling IFFs in the mining sector.

The webinar welcomes policymakers, central banks, regulators, tax authorities, financial intelligence units (FIUs), banking, financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), mining companies and precious stones and precious minerals dealers, multilateral organizations and development partners, academics, researchers, technology providers and data experts, civil society organizations and the media.

Objectives:

To examine the key drivers and mechanisms of IFFs in the mining sector.

To highlight regional frameworks and share best practices for cross-border collaboration in addressing IFFs.

To showcase innovative digital tools and technologies that improve transparency, accountability and monitoring of activities in the mining sector.

To foster dialogue among policymakers, industry actors, civil society and technology experts, and to agree on policy options and actions to tackle IFFs in the mining sector.

Interpretation:

Interpretation will be available concurrently in English, French, Portuguese and Arabic.