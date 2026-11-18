The African Development Bank Group (Bank Group) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are looking to broaden their partnership in support of Africa's development, following talks between their leaders on 13 November.

During an in-depth review ('deep dive') at JICA's headquarters, Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah and JICA President Dr Akihiko Tanaka first took stock of their cooperation across various sectors including agriculture and infrastructure, and then discussed new areas of opportunity. The two leaders were accompanied by their respective technical teams.

Critical minerals, health, skills development, digital technology, artificial intelligence, resilience and crisis response were among the areas under consideration, alongside initiatives aimed at mobilising more private capital for Africa.

Dr Ould Tah was keen to emphasise the potential of the partnership between the Bank Group and JICA to mobilise more private capital, promote access to technology and strengthen the engagement of Japanese businesses and investors in Africa. This ambition forms part of his strategic 'Four Cardinal Points' vision and the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD). NAFAD aims to mobilise and deploy capital more effectively and at scale in support of Africa's development priorities, whilst improving risk allocation and management.

For his part, Dr Tanaka emphasised that the relationship of trust between the two institutions could help mobilise more resources and expertise for Africa. He called for the new avenues and mechanisms for cooperation identified during their meeting to be translated into concrete joint action.

This new momentum builds on long-standing cooperation, notably through the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa (EPSA) initiative, launched jointly by the Bank Group and Japan in 2005. Its sixth phase, 'EPSA 6', covers the period 2026-2028, with a joint financing target of $5.5 billion.

Two senior executives from the Bank Group, Max Magor Ndiaye and Ousmane Fall, discussed various aspects of this cooperation and the prospects for co-financing. Mr Ndiaye, Director of the Department of Syndication, Co-financing, Client Solutions and the African Investment Forum, stated that the portfolio of ongoing projects with JICA stood at seven billion dollars. Mr Fall, Director of Non-Sovereign Operations and Private Sector Support, highlighted the various mechanisms for supporting private sector development in Africa.

In the energy sector, JICA is contributing to the implementation of 'Mission 300', an initiative launched by the Bank Group and the World Bank Group, aimed at connecting 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030.

In the agriculture sector, Martin Fregene, Director of the Bank Group's Department of Agriculture and Agro-Industry and currently acting Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, presented the results of a technical deep dive with JICA on food security and agribusiness held earlier in the week. JICA and the Bank seek to build on a productive co-financing partnership under EPSA 5 to jointly diagnose and finance value chain activities in three countries and one corridor, leveraging private sector investment, as part of the Africa Food System Investment Platform.

Prior to the meeting, Dr Tanaka and Dr Ould Tah signed a major agreement relating to a concessional loan of $583.4 million from Japan in support of the seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17), the concessional window of the Bank Group. The loan is part of Japan's ADF-17 financing package, which also includes grants and compensation under the Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative totalling approximately $600 million.