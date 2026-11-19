The government is seeking to redefine the country's place in international affairs through a new foreign policy that shifts diplomatic engagement toward economic development, national security, technological competitiveness and gender equality, marking the first major restatement of the country's foreign policy since 1971.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai launched the revised Foreign Policy Statement and its companion Gender-Responsive Foreign Policy on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, describing the initiative as a historic opportunity to align the country's international engagements with its domestic development priorities.

But beyond the symbolism of ending more than five decades without a comprehensive policy restatement, the framework presents a more consequential test--whether Liberia can transform diplomatic relationships into investment, employment, stronger institutions and greater opportunities for its citizens.

"This policy belongs to all of us, and its success will require all of us," Boakai declared, emphasizing that implementation must extend beyond the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to government institutions, civil society and the private sector.

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The launch comes as the country prepares to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December 2026, having secured 181 votes in June 2025 to obtain a non-permanent seat for the 2026-2027 term.

The foreign policy has historically been shaped by its founding identity, African diplomacy, international cooperation and relationships with major global powers. The last major restatement came in 1971 under former President William R. Tolbert Jr.

Since then, the country has experienced civil war, institutional collapse, post-war reconstruction and significant changes in the international political and economic environment.

Boakai argued that the old framework could no longer adequately respond to contemporary realities.

The President recalled Liberia's historic diplomatic contributions, including its participation in signing the United Nations Charter in 1945 and its role in establishing the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union, ECOWAS and the Mano River Union.

He said the new framework carries that legacy into a world that is "more crowded, more competitive, and more uncertain."

The policy rests on five strategic pillars: resilience and protection of sovereignty; economic diplomacy; protection of citizens and diaspora engagement; leadership in regional and international peace and security; and technological competitiveness.

Of these, economic diplomacy received particular emphasis from the President.

Boakai said Liberia's embassies and diplomatic missions must become instruments for attracting investments in agribusiness, mining, infrastructure, tourism, manufacturing and the digital economy.

This represents an important shift in how diplomatic performance should be assessed. Rather than focusing primarily on representation and formal engagements, missions are expected to identify commercial opportunities, attract investors, facilitate partnerships and promote Liberia's economic interests.

If effectively implemented, this could help connect Liberia's diplomatic network to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. It could also strengthen access to markets, technology, capital and international expertise.

However, investment promotion requires more than diplomatic introductions. Liberia must offer predictable regulations, transparent concession arrangements, reliable infrastructure and a stable business environment if international interest is to translate into actual investments and jobs.

The policy's economic ambitions will therefore depend on coordination between foreign missions and domestic institutions responsible for trade, finance, investment, agriculture and infrastructure.

Another important element of the policy is the protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to respecting the sovereignty of other nations and upholding non-interference, while emphasizing the need to manage the country's minerals, forests and land transparently so they "never again fuel conflict."

The statement carries particular significance given Liberia's history, in which natural resources, weak governance and competition over state power contributed to conflict.

The policy suggests that natural resource governance should become an important component of Liberia's diplomatic engagements, including negotiations with international mining, forestry and investment interests.

It also places regional peace and security cooperation within the country's broader foreign policy objectives.

This is important not only because of the country's experience with civil conflict but also because instability in neighboring countries can affect border security, trade, migration and regional economic cooperation.

The framework further recognizes the Liberian diaspora as a strategic national asset, emphasizing the protection of citizens abroad and stronger engagement with Liberians whose skills, investments and professional networks could contribute to development at home.

Gender equality becomes a foreign policy priority

Perhaps the most distinctive component of the new framework is its Gender-Responsive Foreign Policy (GRFP), which seeks to integrate women's rights and participation across Liberia's international engagements.

The policy is organized around five pillars: women's rights; women's economic empowerment and inclusive trade; women, peace and security; climate justice and natural resource governance; and women's political representation and leadership.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti described the initiative as a historic step toward ensuring that women are meaningfully represented in diplomatic institutions and international decision-making.

She disclosed that the framework emerged from consultations involving Liberian diplomats, civil society organizations, women's rights advocates, international partners and government institutions, with technical support from UN Women and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Nyanti acknowledged that some African stakeholders initially expressed reservations about the term "feminist" when the policy roadmap was presented in Addis Ababa in February 2025. However, the government maintained its commitment to the initiative.

She stressed that women's empowerment must extend beyond appointments to senior positions to include professional development, training and clear pathways for advancement throughout the diplomatic service.

"A foreign policy speaks for the whole nation. It cannot speak fully for Liberia if half of Liberia is missing from the room," she said, reinforcing the argument that women's participation must become an institutional principle rather than a symbolic commitment.

The policy also has implications beyond diplomatic representation. By linking gender equality to trade, climate policy, natural resource governance and peacebuilding, it creates an opportunity to ensure that women benefit more directly from international economic partnerships and development initiatives.

Dr. Tanya A. Garnett, who presented the gender-responsive framework, explained that it grew from a gender review of the Ministry's Strategic Plan for Global Leadership 2025-2030.

She disclosed that the Ministry intends to reform its recruitment, promotion and work-life policies, while transforming its gender unit into a Gender and Social Inclusion Unit in December 2026.

"We cannot credibly advocate for gender equality abroad if we have not addressed it at home," Garnett said.

The policy also introduces an implementation matrix identifying activities, timelines and responsible institutions, while aligning with the National Gender Marker under the National Gender Policy 2026-2036.

These measures could make gender commitments more measurable, particularly if ministries and diplomatic missions incorporate them into recruitment, budgeting and performance assessments.

Presenting the broader foreign policy framework, Ambassador B. Elias Shoniyin emphasized that diplomacy must have practical meaning for ordinary citizens.

He identified farmers, graduates and entrepreneurs as among the people who should benefit from the country's international relationships.

Shoniyin outlined five pillars covering peace and security; economic diplomacy and investment; sustainable development and environmental protection; diaspora engagement and cultural diplomacy; and institutional strengthening, digital diplomacy and professional service delivery.

He cautioned that implementation would be the real test, requiring resources, clearly assigned responsibilities and accountability.

Foreign Minister Nyanti also called for a more professional and disciplined diplomatic service, warning against political, tribal or religious affiliations influencing official responsibilities.

The Ministry is developing a Foreign Policy Statement, Strategic Plan, Economic Diplomacy Strategy and proposed Code of Conduct for diplomats. Nyanti said the next three years would focus on institutionalizing the reforms through training, professional standards and accountability, and urged the Legislature to support the process.

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UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni described Liberia's gender-responsive policy as an African "public good" and encouraged other countries to consider similar frameworks.

She recalled the historic role Liberian women played in organizing across religious and community lines to demand peace during the civil war.

She also referenced Liberia's first National Action Plan on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, launched in 2009, and the new plan launched during this year's UN General Assembly.

Umutoni said the new foreign policy builds on that experience by asking whose voices are represented in peace and security decisions, how women benefit from international trade and how they participate in decisions concerning climate and natural resources.

However, she cautioned that the policy's success must ultimately be judged by institutional decisions, resources committed and measurable progress.

That observation captures the central challenge facing the government.

A foreign policy framework, however ambitious, cannot independently create jobs, improve healthcare, attract investment or guarantee women's representation. Those outcomes require sustained financing, capable institutions, consistent leadership and coordination across successive administrations.

The country's approaching Security Council presidency provides an opportunity to promote its experience in peacebuilding, regional cooperation and women's participation in international security discussions. But international visibility must also translate into tangible benefits at home.

Boakai acknowledged this implementation challenge in his closing remarks: "A policy on paper is only a beginning. What matters is what we do next."

The new framework therefore represents more than a diplomatic document. It is an attempt to redefine how Liberia engages the world and what it expects in return.

Whether it becomes a lasting instrument of national development will depend on the government's ability to move from diplomatic declarations to funded programs, professional institutions and measurable results for Liberians.