Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers has decided to order the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and summon Somalia's ambassador to Abu Dhabi back to Mogadishu, in a fresh escalation of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 19, following growing tensions over allegations of Emirati interference in Somalia's internal affairs.

The move comes after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE of interfering in Somalia's domestic affairs, undermining its national unity and sovereignty, and supporting arrangements outside the authority of the federal government.

The UAE has rejected the accusations. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, criticized the Somali leader's remarks, describing the involvement of domestic political disputes in regional rivalries as unfortunate.

The latest decision marks a further deterioration in relations between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi, which have faced mounting disagreements over security cooperation, port agreements and the UAE's relations with Somali regional administrations.