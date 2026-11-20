MARONDERA legislator Caston Matewu has challenged the government to translate its economic growth figures into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Matewu was responding to the 2027 National Budget presented by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in Parliament on Thursday, in which the minister highlighted the country's economic performance and projected growth of 3.5% in 2027.

Ncube said Zimbabwe's economy had recorded cumulative growth of 33.6% since the Covid-19 pandemic, while expanding by 8.3% in 2025 to become the fastest-growing economy in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

However, Matewu argued that such figures meant little to ordinary citizens if they were not reflected in better public services and improved infrastructure.

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"The growth is not being felt by the person on the ground. So it's all academic, it's all numbers, it's all figures, but the actual growth must be seen in schools being built. It must be seen in inequality being reached," he said.

He said economic growth should be measured by its impact on people's everyday lives, particularly their access to essential services and opportunities.

"What we have in Zimbabwe is inequality. Those who are rich are very rich, those who are poor are very poor. So the gap between the rich and the poor has grown astronomically," Matewu said.

The legislator accused the government of presiding over an economy in which the benefits of growth were concentrated among wealthier citizens, while low-income households and the middle class continued to face economic hardships.

"The people who are benefiting from this growth are those who are already rich, but those who are in the middle class and the poor, they are suffering from this budget," he said.

Matewu also questioned whether government ministries would receive the full funding allocated to them, arguing that approved budget provisions often failed to translate into actual disbursements.

He said the country's economic growth figures should be reflected in visible improvements in living standards rather than remaining statistics presented in Parliament.