Zimbabwe's banking sector continues to lag behind its regional counterparts despite recording aggregate profits of US$242.4 million in the nine months to September 2026.

Presenting the 2027 National Budget, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the sector recorded aggregate profits of ZiG6.5 billion (US$242.4 million), down from ZiG7.9 billion (US$297.1 million) during the comparable period in 2025.

"The banking sector remained safe, sound and inclusive, underpinned by a stable macroeconomic environment during the first nine months of 2026. This was further supported by adequate capital and liquidity buffers, sustained growth in deposits and loans, and satisfactory overall asset quality. The banking sector architecture remains diversified, reflecting the broad range of financial intermediation activities within the sector," he said.

Ncube said banks continued to extend credit to various sectors of the economy, with aggregate loans and advances growing by 48.2% to ZiG105.3 billion as at September 30, 2026, from ZiG71.1 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.

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However, despite the growth in lending and the sector's reported stability, Zimbabwean banks remain significantly smaller in profit terms than major banking institutions in some regional markets.

South Africa's major banks, for instance, recorded combined headline earnings of R82.3 billion during the first half of 2026, representing a 9.3% increase from the same period in 2025, according to PwC's South Africa Major Banks Analysis. This translates to approximately US$4.7 billion to US$5.4 billion, depending on the exchange rate used.

In Zambia, commercial banks reportedly generated about US$365 million in combined profits over six months.

Namibia's four major commercial banking groups, Capricorn Group, FirstRand Namibia, NedNamibia Holdings and SBN Holdings, are also reported to have generated combined profits of approximately US$400.33 million over six months.

The comparisons highlight the gap between Zimbabwe's banking sector and some of its regional peers, although differences in market size, reporting periods, exchange rates and accounting measures should be considered when assessing their performance.

Beyond differences in market size and profitability, Zimbabwean banks also face structural, macroeconomic and operational constraints that limit their ability to generate sustainable returns from core lending activities.

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A recent analysis noted that much of the growth in banks' core capital since 2019 had been driven by foreign currency and property revaluation gains rather than income generated from traditional lending.

Another challenge is the relatively low level of bank deposits as a proportion of overall economic activity. High transaction costs, low or negative real returns on deposits and the impact of previous currency conversions have also undermined public confidence in the banking system.