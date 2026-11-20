It's the tipping point where state failure, with the stench of corruption hanging over it, clashes head-on with an extreme weather event. At least there is R10bn of funding available to confront this unfolding crisis - testimony to the National Treasury's standing as an island of competence and accountability in a sea of incompetence and nepotism.

Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp told this publication last month that he wanted to see proactive measures such as water restrictions in place to deal with the unfolding El Niño.

For context Agriculture Minister sounds 'super El Niño' warning bell and calls for water restrictions October 15, 2026 And lo and behold, it has come to pass: Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town have all imposed restrictions on water use, and more are in the pipeline as this El Niño strengthens into a record-breaker. The Western Cape as a whole also faces curbs on use.

In its latest forecast released early this week, the US government's Climate Prediction Centre (CPC) - which was spared the brunt of Elon Musk's chainsaw - said, "El Niño continues to strengthen, with a strong-to-very strong El Niño likely through January-March 2027 (remaining greater than a 79% chance)."

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The bottom line is that El Niño will haunt our increasingly parched landscape all summer, and will compound municipal water woes linked to the inability to maintain critical infrastructure.

Tipping point

It's the tipping point where state failure, with the stench of corruption hanging over it, clashes head-on with an extreme weather event. At least...