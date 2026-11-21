press release

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. She was a lifelong champion of the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s fight began long before she entered the world stage. As a young teacher in KwaZulu-Natal and an activist against apartheid, she learned that freedom is never complete until it reaches every woman and every girl.

She carried that truth into history as South Africa’s first woman Deputy President (2005-2008), and for eight years, from 2013 to 2021, she carried it to every corner of the world as Executive Director of UN Women.

Most of all, Phumzile believed that gender equality is not a favour to be granted but a right to be claimed. She claimed it fearlessly and brought millions of women and girls with her.

On behalf of the United Nations family, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, to the Government and people of South Africa, and to the women and girls everywhere whose lives she touched and changed.