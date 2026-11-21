press release

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) mourns the passing of its Chancellor, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, an exceptional South African leader whose contribution to the advancement of education, gender equality and social justice has left an enduring mark on South Africa and the international community. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka was an extraordinary leader whose contribution to the country, the African continent and the international community will leave an enduring legacy. As South Africa’s first woman Deputy President, and subsequently as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, she dedicated much of her life to advancing gender equality, social justice, human rights and the empowerment of women and girls.

Appointed as UJ’s Chancellor in 2022, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka brought to the University an extraordinary wealth of leadership experience, insight and international stature. Her association with UJ was also rooted in a longstanding commitment to education and the transformative power of knowledge.

Her legacy at the University will be further carried forward through the Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Annual Lecture on Women and Leadership, inaugurated in August 2026. This platform reflects her lifelong commitment to advancing women’s leadership, equality and societal transformation, while inspiring future generations to continue this important work.

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UJ Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, said:

“Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s passing is an immeasurable loss to the University and to our country. She was a remarkable leader whose life and work transcended national boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the advancement of women, education, human rights and social justice. We are deeply honoured to have had her serve as our Chancellor. Her leadership, wisdom and commitment to a more equitable society will continue to inspire our University community and generations to come.

“On behalf of the University, I extend condolences to her family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The University community joins South Africans and the international community in mourning the loss of a leader, whose contribution to society will be remembered for generations.