Leaders of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) met in Abidjan on Tuesday 24 November to set out a shared vision for the next phase of their well-established partnership, building on their complementary strengths and broader shared footprint across Africa.

A day after the EBRD opened its country office in Abidjan, African Development Bank Group President Sidi Ould Tah and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso held a fireside conversation with staff of the two institutions on financing businesses, expanding access to energy, and the role African savings can play in these investments.

Earlier in the day, the two presidents opened the Africa Small and Medium Enterprise Business Day at the Noom Hotel, attended by some 200 leaders of financial institutions, investors and business executives. The president of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) Commission, Abdoulaye Diop, and Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Crafts, Kalil Konaté, also addressed the gathering. The goal of the day: to build a coalition for African SMEs.

The discussions focused on tackling practical barriers holding back African SMEs. For instance, an SME that wins an order from a large manufacturer must finance its purchases and production before it gets paid. A guarantee can help it obtain credit, but this only works if the company keeps reliable accounts and has a market for its products. Financing alone is not enough and supporting SMEs through tailored advisory is also very important to guarantee success.

Mid-sized companies are the least well served: too large for schemes designed for small businesses yet not structured enough to convince major financiers. Development banks, commercial banks, guarantee funds, and investors are therefore being urged to share risks more effectively and to coordinate their support according to each company's stage of growth.

The morning also covered SMEs' access to regional and international markets and their place in the supply chains of large industrial groups. The approach builds on the Bank's SME Development Action Plan 2026-2031, which combines financing, technical assistance and access to markets and has identified supply chain financing as an important priority.

In the afternoon, in a fireside conversation with AfDB staff gathered at the Bank's headquarters in Abidjan and EBRD staff joining online, the two presidents highlighted the complementary strengths of their institutions. AfDB brings deep continental knowledge and presence, strong government relationships, public-sector financing and convening power, while EBRD brings a predominantly private-sector model, together with experience in policy and regulatory reform, market development and mobilising private capital. As the two institutions operate in more common markets, they committed to deepen practical cooperation where it can add value for clients and markets.

For instance, the two banks are jointly working on a project called EnterpRise Africa. It would target fast-growing SMEs ready to scale up, but struggling to identify credit solutions that are modelled around their growth trajectories and business specificities.

The project has two components: a private credit fund, and an advisory platform to help these businesses strengthen their management, governance, and ability to raise additional capital.

Nine countries are being considered: Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, where both banks operate, as well as Burkina Faso, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, three Transition States where the AfDB would operate alone.

The initiative has already attracted interest from donors, including Italy, which is considering a contribution through its Ministry of Economy and Finance.

"A fast-growing African SME with a strong growth project should not have to knock on two doors or wait on two timetables," said President Ould Tah. "If our teams work together from the start, the result will be that the company will get a single answer and faster."

Energy offers another strong example of the complementarity between the two institutions. Across Africa, the challenge is to expand access to reliable and affordable energy, meet rapidly growing demand and support the transition to cleaner energy systems, all of which will require significant private investment. The two institutions bring complementary strengths to addressing these needs. In Egypt, the two banks are financing the Dandara solar project, combining 500 megawatts of solar capacity with 100 megawatt-hours of battery storage under a 25-year contract to supply aluminium producer Egyptalum. The two institutions see scope to draw on this experience in other common markets to help expand energy access and mobilise private investment.

"Dandara is a strong example of what our institutions can achieve by combining their respective strengths," said President Odile Renaud-Basso. "As our shared footprint grows, so do the opportunities to work together to mobilise investment and deliver greater impact."

Mobilising more of Africa's own capital is also a shared priority. The continent needs about $400 billion a year for its development needs, yet it holds some $4 trillion in domestic savings, held in, among others, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. Channelling these savings towards African businesses and infrastructure lies at the heart of the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD), championed by President Ould Tah and endorsed in February by African Union Heads of State and Government.

Local currency lending, which protects businesses against exchange risk, was at the centre of the morning's first panel, which brought together in addition to AfDB and EBRD the heads of the West African Development Bank (BOAD), the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM), the NSIA Group and Côte d'Ivoire's National Social Security Fund (CNPS), all institutions that manage or channel part of these savings.

Here too, the institutions bring complementary strengths. AfDB brings deep continental reach and a strategic focus on mobilising African capital, while EBRD brings 35 years of experience in local-currency lending and developing the market infrastructure needed to channel domestic savings towards productive investment. MONIA, the Moroccan Overnight Index Average, provides a concrete example of how these strengths can reinforce each other: EBRD supported the development of the benchmark in 2020, while AfDB's recent issuance of its first Moroccan dirham bond indexed to MONIA extends its use into longer-term financial instruments. Together, these efforts can help deepen African capital markets and mobilise more domestic capital towards productive investment.

The partnership between the two multilateral development banks is well established. They signed a cooperation framework in May 2021 and have operated a staff exchange arrangement since 2023. Since 2024 alone, the two institutions have co-financed projects representing around €1.25 billion in combined financing, with further opportunities under development.

With a broader shared footprint across Africa, the two institutions now see new opportunities to combine their respective strengths, deepen cooperation between teams and mobilise more capital for African businesses and economies.