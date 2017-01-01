Top Headlines
- Kenya: Kenyan Teaches World How to Join Solids Without Using Heat(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Health Researchers Receive Tore Godal Award(Ethiopian Herald)
- Ethiopia: Workshop Underlines Improving Geospatial Information(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: From Rural Kenya to a PhD in Astronomy - How Partnerships Made It Possible(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: New CEO for SA Space Agency(News24Wire)
- East Africa: Response to Climate Change Is Critical As Risk of Disease Outbreaks Grows(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: South Africa Can't Compete Globally Without Fixing Its Attitude to Maths(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: Healthcare Takes a Step Into the Future with a Prototyping Lab at GE's Africa Innovation Center (AIC) In Johannesburg(GE Africa)
- South Africa: Noakes Hits Back At Researchers(News24Wire)
- Africa: Forensic Science Can Unlock Mysteries of Human Evolution(The Conversation Africa)
- Africa: Strengthening Veterinary Services to Benefit the Poor(SciDev.Net)
- Uganda: Operation Wealth Creation Must Involve Science(Monitor)
- South Africa: Ancient Fish Skull Tells a Shark's Tale(News24Wire)
- Africa: Will a Triple Punch Knock Out Malaria?(VOA)
- Kenya: Biotechnology Students Ask Govt to Lift Ban on GMOs(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Working On Launching Carrier Rocket(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: Invest in African Research and Citizen Science(SciDev.Net)
- Nigeria: Assumpta Science Centre Will Make Nigerians Self-Sufficient - Minister(Leadership)
- Ethiopia: Institute to Bridge Technological, Lab Service Gaps(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: German and African Researchers Join Forces for Health(SciDev.Net)
- Africa: A Pivotal Moment for Biofortification(IPS)
- Algeria: Oapec Scientific Prize Awarded to Algerian Researcher(Algerie Presse Service)
- South Africa: Doctoral Student Earns Top Prize With Asthma Diagnostic System(SA Govt)
- Namibia: Fablab Robotics Team Built First Namibian Robot(Namibia Economist)
- Africa: SciDev.Net's Top 10 Science Stories of 2016(SciDev.Net)
- Africa: Nanotechnology to Increase Cost Efficiency By Streamlining Global Medical Devices Value Chain(PR Newswire)
- Namibia: Outapi's Wastewater Ponds Produce Fodder Crops(Namibia Economist)
- Africa: New Technologies in Debate in Biodiversity Conference(IPS)
- Africa: Citizen Science Efforts Should Be Scaled Up(SciDev.Net)
