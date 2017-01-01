Top Headlines
- Angola: Epidemiological Researches On Zika Virus Underway(ANGOP)
- Kenya: Feature-Home-Grown Kenyan Solar Farm Powers Computers - and Protects Girls(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Tanzania: Govt Unveils State of the Art Sickle Cell Testing Kit(EA Business)
- Rwanda: Vets Lobby for an Artificial Insemination Training Centre(New Times)
- Zimbabwe: Scientists Finally Find 'Extinct' Zimbabwe Frog(News24Wire)
- Sudan: Finance Minister Affirms Necessity of Attracting Funds for Scientific Research Projects(SNA)
- Tanzania: Public Schools to Get 16 Billion Shillings Lab Equipment(Daily News)
- Kenya: Kenyan Teaches World How to Join Solids Without Using Heat(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Health Researchers Receive Tore Godal Award(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: From Rural Kenya to a PhD in Astronomy - How Partnerships Made It Possible(The Conversation Africa)
- Ethiopia: Workshop Underlines Improving Geospatial Information(Ethiopian Herald)
- South Africa: New CEO for SA Space Agency(News24Wire)
- East Africa: Response to Climate Change Is Critical As Risk of Disease Outbreaks Grows(The Conversation Africa)
- South Africa: South Africa Can't Compete Globally Without Fixing Its Attitude to Maths(The Conversation Africa)
- Africa: Forensic Science Can Unlock Mysteries of Human Evolution(The Conversation Africa)
- Africa: Strengthening Veterinary Services to Benefit the Poor(SciDev.Net)
- South Africa: Noakes Hits Back At Researchers(News24Wire)
- Uganda: Operation Wealth Creation Must Involve Science(Monitor)
- South Africa: Ancient Fish Skull Tells a Shark's Tale(News24Wire)
- Africa: Will a Triple Punch Knock Out Malaria?(VOA)
- Kenya: Biotechnology Students Ask Govt to Lift Ban on GMOs(Nation)
- Ethiopia: Ethiopia Working On Launching Carrier Rocket(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: Invest in African Research and Citizen Science(SciDev.Net)
- Nigeria: Assumpta Science Centre Will Make Nigerians Self-Sufficient - Minister(Leadership)
- Ethiopia: Institute to Bridge Technological, Lab Service Gaps(Ethiopian Herald)
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.