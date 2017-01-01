Top Headlines
- Africa: Invest in African Research and Citizen Science(SciDev.Net)
- Nigeria: Assumpta Science Centre Will Make Nigerians Self-Sufficient - Minister(Leadership)
- Ethiopia: Institute to Bridge Technological, Lab Service Gaps(Ethiopian Herald)
- Africa: German and African Researchers Join Forces for Health(SciDev.Net)
- Africa: A Pivotal Moment for Biofortification(IPS)
- Algeria: Oapec Scientific Prize Awarded to Algerian Researcher(Algerie Presse Service)
- South Africa: Doctoral Student Earns Top Prize With Asthma Diagnostic System(SA Govt)
- Namibia: Fablab Robotics Team Built First Namibian Robot(Namibia Economist)
- Africa: SciDev.Net's Top 10 Science Stories of 2016(SciDev.Net)
- Africa: Nanotechnology to Increase Cost Efficiency By Streamlining Global Medical Devices Value Chain(PR Newswire)
- Namibia: Outapi's Wastewater Ponds Produce Fodder Crops(Namibia Economist)
- Africa: New Technologies in Debate in Biodiversity Conference(IPS)
- Africa: Citizen Science Efforts Should Be Scaled Up(SciDev.Net)
- South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Launches Antarctic Expedition Aboard in Cape Town Waterfront, 20 Dec(SA Govt)
- Ethiopia: Towards Pastoral, Semi Pastorals Research Hub(Ethiopian Herald)
- Kenya: Total Launches New Range of Automobile Fuels With Anti-Corrosion Technology in Kenya(CIO)
- Sudan: VP Calls for Establishment of Engineering Research Center for the Development of the Country's Resources(SNA)
- Sudan: Hassabo Calls for Establishment of Engineering Research Center(SNA)
- Mauritius: Best Mauritian Scientist Award - Mauritius to Grow By Way of Research and Innovation, Says Minister(Government of Mauritius)
- Africa: Eco-Friendly Nanomembrane Removes Oil Spills(SciDev.Net)
- Uganda: Shs50.7 Billion to Benefit Scientists in Research Training(Monitor)
- Uganda: UNBS Accredits 5 Laboratories to Boost Capacity(Monitor)
- Liberia: Government Urged to Invest More in Science Research(FrontPageAfrica)
- Nigeria: Firm Builds Mobile Laboratory to Tackle Apathy Towards Science(Daily Trust)
- South Africa: Science and Technology Hosts Science Forum South Africa in Pretoria, 8 Dec(SA Govt)
- Cameroon: Girls Turn Poo to Clean Power in Cameroon Biogas Push(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Mauritius: Science, a Key for Innovation to Solve Global Environmental Problems(Government of Mauritius)
- Tanzania: Scientists Alarmed At Uranium Mining in Selous Game Reserve(Citizen)
- Uganda: Hospital Lacks Cancer Experts(Monitor)
- Liberia: Ul Engineering Dept. Receives Boost(Observer)
- Nigeria: Science and Tech Bank Still Coming - Govt(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Govt to Promote Use of Natural Dye in Tanning, Dyeing(Daily Trust)
