Africa: 10 Reasons Farming is Sexy

Blog

Here's a wild thought. Rihanna wild. Farming allows you to get dirty without the guilt...

1) You get to meet cool people. Just like learning any new skill there are always cool peeps to offer guidance and encouragement. Attending workshops and farmers' markets is a great way to meet people who care about healthy food and a healthy planet.

2) Working the soil makes you happy. The soil is filled with beneficial microbes that can improve your mood and even help people who live with depression. Plus it boosts your immune system.

3) You get to control how you grow your food - whether you're okay with pesticides, and don't mind GMO seeds or prefer organic and heirloom seeds. You can use grey water systems, mulch and create good soil. You're the boss.

4) Fresh food! Nothing beats making a fresh salad with greens, basil or fresh tomatoes from the garden.

5) Save money on gym membership. Getting down and dirty can burn some serious calories and you get to do out in the open. Also there's Naked Gardening Day.

6) You can share your excess. Food insecurity is a thing, because many people both in developed and developing countries do not have access to enough or nutritious food. Growing your own food means you can share some of that wholesome goodness with people who need it. A soup kitchen in your community would be a good place to start.

7) You can entertain your children. Children love playing outdoors and can learn their science and biology right there in the garden, and they develop an appreciation and understanding of our food system.

8) In the event of a Zombie apocalypse, you can hide in your bunker with all your food. Plus farming implements are great for killing zombies.

9). It's a great way to get your melanin poppin'. Getting yourself summer ready with that brown-skin glow.

10) It's very sexy to feed your damn self and be connected to the soil and your community.