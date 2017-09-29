Africa: How Stars React to Cheating Claims

Photo: allafrica.com

Celebrities allegedly invloved in cheating scandals.

Cape Town — Since we're so used to seeing celebrity couples look perfect in public, we tend to believe that their romances are all sunshine and roses - but that isn't always the case. While some try to hide the nature of their relationships, the truth always comes out. Confirmed and unconfirmed, we take a look at some of the cheating scandals that shook the continent.

Tanzanian singer Diamond confesses to cheating on Zari

The popular singer Diamond Platnumz succumbed to pressure and finally admitted that he cheated on his wife, Zari Hassan, with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto. Diamond and Hamissa had repeatedly denied having sex with Hamisa, though they appeared in intimate scenes in the video of his hit, Salome. Before his confession, pictures emerged on social media of Diamond and Hamissa in bed together. In the pictures, Diamond is asleep with his hand thrown over Hamisa's chest while she lies on her back.

The singer has been also accused of being involved with 2013 Big Brother winner, Namibian socialite Dillish Mathews. It's easy to say that "once a cheater, always a cheater"...

South African rapper AKA

To say AKA was accused of cheating is an understatement. In 2015, DJ Zinhle accused the rapper of having an affair with TV personality Bonang, while she was pregnant with their daugther. DJ Zinhle revealed to fans that the reason she and rapper AKA broke up was because he cheated on her with presenter Bonang Matheba. Skipping to 2017, AKA has been accused of cheating yet again, this time on his current girlfriend, Bonang Matheba. The rapper has denied the accusations.

Zimbabwean rapper Stunner's infidelity drama

The controversial rapper Stunner and his ex-wife Olinda grabbed headlines after she shared allegations of infidelity on social media. The couple had been involved in publicised altercations amid claims of infidelity. However, in an interview with media personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Stunner finally confirmed the allegations and the two later separated. Recently things are looking up in Stunner - his girlfriend Dyonne Tafirenyika was spotted with a bulging bump at his album launch.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage accused of cheating by husband

The once lovey-dovey couple washed their dirty linen in public sometime in April 2016, when their marriage hit rock bottom. In a flurry of Instagram posts, Tee Billz, husband and former manager of Tiwa Savage, accused his wife of infidelity. Tee Billz even name-dropped top entertainers like Don Jazzy, TuFace, Dr Sid in a series of allegations. The singer did not only deny the allegations, but also accused of Teebillz of being a habitual user of drugs, stealing her money and engaging in extramarital affairs. However, the two have patched things up and are back together.

Kenyan rapper Prezzo dumped after caught cheating

The controversial rapper proposed to socialite girlfriend Michelle Oyola in May 2016, but the wedding had to be called off. Trouble in their relationship began after Michelle decided to air their laundry to the public by posting WhatsApp conversations she had with Prezzo over alleged cheating. In a series of Instagram posts, Michelle exposed Prezzo as being a "player" despite their engagement.