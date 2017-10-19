Togo: Four Killed During Protests Against Gnassingbé

Photo: Telegramme228

Protests after the arrest of Mohamed Alassani Djobo on charges of preaching violence and hatred against the military. Djobo is associated with opposition politician Tikpi Atchadam, who has led protests calling for presidential term limits.

Four people were killed on Wednesday, October 18, in Lomé and Sokodé, the two largest cities in Togo. For the past two months, the opposition has organized marches against President Faure Gnassingbé's regime. Despite the banning of demonstrating during the week, 14 opposition parties decided to march in the capital. In some neighborhoods, barricades had been set up by groups of young people who were then teargassed.

Lomé remained tense on Wednesday night. During the day, there were several clashes between opposition protesters and law enforcement.

For more, read the original French story on RFI.

