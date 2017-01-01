Top Headlines
- Togo/Congo-Kinshasa: Adebayor Fights Back Tears As Togo Exits(allAfrica)
- Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Egypt/Ghana: Not Pretty, But Egypt Downs Black Stars(allAfrica)
- Africa: African Union's Language of Democracy Shields Despots(Africa In Fact)
- Cameroon: Anglophone Areas Suffer Internet Blackout(Al Jazeera)
- Gambia: Gambians Ready to Rebuild Their Country 'From Scratch'(Al Jazeera)
- Africa: Promoting Peace By Waging War - African Interventionism(IRIN)
- Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau's Rice Development Project Receives AfDB Support(African Development Bank)
- Nigeria: Presidency, Saraki Dismiss Rumours of Plot to Force Osinbajo's Resignation(Premium Times)
- Gambia: The Nation Await Arrival of New President Thursday(VOA)
- Nigeria: Country May Face Famine in 2017 - Report(Premium Times)
- Africa: Woeful Football Pitches Lead to #AFCON2017 Controversy(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: Delta State Worried About Relocation of 26 Oil Firms(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Recruitment Exercise Is Free, Army Insists(This Day)
- Nigeria: Number of HIV Positive People Unknown - Minister(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Fitch Downgrades Country's Rating to Negative(Guardian)
- Cameroon: Workshop of the Independent Review Mechanism (IRM) in Cameroon(African Development Bank)
- Nigeria: Govt Orders Payment to Oil Marketers(Leadership)
- Africa: 28th AU Summit - Alarm Bells Beyond the Gambia(ISS)
- Congo-Kinshasa/Togo: DR Congo Powers Through as Togo Blames the Pitch(allAfrica)
- Cote d'Ivoire/Morocco: Cote d'Ivoire Confirms #AFCON2017 Holder's Curse(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: Group Urges Igbos to Ignore Call for 2019 Presidency(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Minister Fashola Explains Nigeria's Deteriorating Power Situation, Solutions(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Fresh Controversy Trails MMM(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Fitch Downgrades Nigeria Long-Term Ratings(This Day)
- Nigeria: Presidency Says No Cause for Alarm Over Buhari's Health(This Day)
- Nigeria: Buhari Has Achieved What Jonathan Could Not - Tinubu(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Parties Disagree Over Buhari's Decision to Retain Babachir As SGF(Guardian)
- Africa: The Presidential Victor in Africa in 2016 - Is It the People, Courts or Army?(Monitor)
- Ghana: Timbilla Fired Over 2015 Recruitment Scam(Ghana Star)
- Nigeria: For Nigerian Mothers, Escape From Boko Haram Shakes Up Childbirth Customs(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Nigeria: Nigeria Becomes 107th Country to Ratify TFA(Daily Trust)
