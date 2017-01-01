Top Headlines
- Nigeria: Buhari to Army - Stop 'Political Madness'(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Banjul May Not Pull Out of Hague Court(IPS)
- Nigeria: Presidency Denies Sack of Ibrahim Magu As EFCC Chairman(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria Relations Gathered Some Clout(Cameroon Tribune)
- Nigeria: Abubakar Shekau - Boko Haram Has Not Been Crushed(Al Jazeera)
- North Africa: The Year the World Stopped Caring About Refugees(Al Jazeera)
- Mali: European Aid Worker Kidnapped(Deutsche Welle)
- Cameroon: Non, Merci - English-Speaking Cameroon Rises Up, Wants Republic of Ambazonia(IRIN)
- Nigeria: Refugees From Boko Haram Languish in Cameroon(IPS)
- Nigeria: Boko Haram Leader Disputes Loss of Stronghold(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria: Kano State Police Arrest 570 Rapists in One Year(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: TB Joshua Releases 'Alarming' Prophetic Message for 2017(News24Wire)
- Nigeria: Bird Flu Kills 9,000 Birds in Kano State(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Four Ministries Get 70% of 2017 Recurrent Vote(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Aisha Buhari, Obasanjo Lead in 2016 Top 10 'Blasts' By Prominent Nigerians(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Army Dismisses Latest Boko Haram Video As Propaganda(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Boko Haram Leader Says Group Is 'Safe' and 'Not Crushed'(VOA)
- Nigeria: Lagosians to Experience Harmattan Till Febuary 2017(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Abia Lawmakers Impeach Speaker Martins Azubuike(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Removal of Roundabouts Will Offer Smoother Driving in Lagos(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Wizkid, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Olamide, Win Big at Soundcity MVP 2016(Premium Times)
- Cameroon: A Year Dominated By Political Events(Cameroon Tribune)
- Liberia: 'No Pre-Election Campaigning'(Observer)
- Liberia: 'Big Light' for 150 Paynesville Homes(Observer)
- Nigeria: Chibok, Sambisa and the Struggle for Liberation(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Army Dismisses Shekau's Video As Propaganda(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Mayorkun Wins Headies' 'Rookie of the Year' Award(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Tambuwal, Ajimobi, Ahmed Present 2017 Budget Proposals to Assemblies(This Day)
- Nigeria: Academic Staff Union Accuses Ilorin University of Fraud(Leadership)
- Liberia: Texas Doctor Who Survived Ebola in Liberia Returns Quietly Back to Practice(Observer)
- Nigeria: Army Promotes 10 Officers(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Islamic Position On Good Governance (II)(Daily Trust)
