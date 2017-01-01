Top Headlines
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Senegal: Senegal's #AFCON2017 Dream Ends With Dramatic Penalties(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: Special Report - Oil-Rich Communities Abandoned in Shocking Poverty Despite Huge Wealth(Premium Times)
- Gambia: President Vows Govt Overhaul, but Secret Police Remains(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria: Scores Feared Killed As Boko Haram Ambushes Motorists in Borno(Vanguard)
- Nigeria: Man With 90 Wives, Bello Masaba, Dies At 93(Vanguard)
- Nigeria: 5 Big Brother Housemates Named for Fake Eviction(Leadership)
- West Africa: African Development Bank to Host Regional Final of TV Competition Voix Des Jeunes, With Competing Teams From Guinea, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire(African Development Bank)
- Nigeria: Women Suicide Bombers 'Now Strap Babies on to Evade Detection'(Premium Times)
- Ghana: Outcome of Gyan's Injury Test Revealed(Ghana Star)
- Senegal/Cameroon: Will Group Spirit Carry Senegal to Win Over Cameroon? #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Tunisia: Stallions Hoping to Spring Surprise on Tunisia #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: Who Wants President Buhari Dead(This Day)
- Nigeria: President Buhari Seen in New London Photos(Vanguard)
- Nigeria: Abuja Airport Runway, Disaster Waiting to Happen, Minister Warns(Premium Times)
- Africa: Nigeria Confident of Clinching AU Seat(Premium Times)
- Ghana: Akufo-Addo 'Acting Unconstitutionally'(Ghana Star)
- West Africa: How Communities Fought the Ebola Epidemic and Won(IRIN)
- Africa: Nigeria Opposes Mass ICC Withdrawal(East African)
- Ghana/Congo-Kinshasa: Black Stars Sweat Over Gyan Fitness #AFCON2017(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: No One Can Force Buhari to Talk - Presidency(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Court Orders Forfeiture of Malabu Oil Bloc to Govt(This Day)
- Gambia: Ecowas Troops Discover Serious Threat at State House(The Point)
- Nigeria: More Haste, Less Speed for Drivers(This Day)
- Nigeria: Sokoto Gets Forum On Child Rights(This Day)
- Nigeria: Mother of Boko Haram Militant Struggles Without Her Son(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Nigeria: Pray for Buhari Rather Than Wishing Him Dead, Says Expert(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Reactions to Buhari's Latest Picture in London(Vanguard)
- Nigeria: Army Officer Who Called Service Chiefs 'Nollywood Actors' Loses Children in Car Crash(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Boko Haram - Northeast Nigeria '500 Years Behind South in Education' - VC(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Chris Ekejimbe - I Stole My Mum's Money to Buy My First Camera - Nollywood Star(Vanguard)
- Ghana: Akufo-Addo Swears in Newly Appointed Ministers(Ghana Star)
