Top Headlines
- Gambia: Use of Force Imminent As Ecowas Plans to Oust Jammeh(This Day)
- Gambia: Ecowas Defence Chiefs Prepare for Military Action(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Maiduguri University Suspends Examinations After Suicide Attacks Kill Four(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Governors Reluctant to Sign Death Warrants - Prison Service(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Army Counts Gains of Concluded 'Operation Python Dance' in South East(Guardian)
- Senegal/Tunisia: Senegal Needs to Sort Out Panicked Defence(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: Labour Leader Warns Foreign Oil Firms to Respect Labour Laws(Guardian)
- Africa: Remarks By President Akinwumi Adesina At the France-Africa Forum, Heads of State Session, 14 January 2016, Bamako, Mali(African Development Bank)
- Nigeria: Comply with Court Order on El-Zakzaky, Amnesty Tells Nigerian Govt(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Others Honour Nigeria's Fallen Soldiers(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Exclusive - 'Why We Didn't Capture Shekau' - Army(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Prophet Blames Economic Woes On Past Leaders(Leadership)
- Nigeria: Contraceptive Use Among Nigerian Women On Increase(Premium Times)
- Africa: 'Trump May Ask Duty-Free U.S. Exports to Africa' - Cohen(This Day)
- Ghana/Uganda: Black Stars Hone Goalmouth Skills for Clash With Cranes(allAfrica)
- Egypt/Mali: Pharaohs Eager to Claim Afcon After Seven Years(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: GE Nigeria Volunteers' Innovative Recycling Competition Rewarded School Learners with Laptops(GE Africa)
- Nigeria: Nigerian Govt Amends Charges in $245 Million Fraud Suit Against Total, Chevron(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Niger Delta - Nigeria's Oil-Rich Powder Keg(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria: 50 Companies Bid for NNPC's Boat Supply Contract(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 10 Civilian Taskforce Members in Benue(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: How Governor Ambode Is Making Lagos State Richer(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Army Frees 257 Boko Haram Suspects(Daily Trust)
- Nigeria: Hearing of Suit Against Justice Ademola, Wife, AGI Begins(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Atiku, Governors Hail Military for Gallantry(This Day)
- Africa: Bamako Economic Forum - AfDB President Calls for Stronger Partnerships With the Private Sector to Open a New Phase of Economic Transformation(African Development Bank)
- Nigeria: Rustlers Return 107 AK47, 267 Dane Guns, Renounce Banditry(Daily Trust)
- Africa: Senegal Set to Bust the Ghosts of Africa Cup of Nations Past(RFI)
- Nigeria: Professor, 3 Others Confirmed Dead in Maiduguri Explosion(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Oxford University Appoints Wale Adebanwi as Professorial Chairperson(Guardian)
- Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Jammeh Files Injunction Against Inauguration(Deutsche Welle)
