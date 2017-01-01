Top Headlines
- Africa: Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes(allAfrica)
- Gambia: Jammeh to Step Down, Adama Barrow Takes Power(Deutsche Welle)
- Ghana/Mali: Asamoah Gyan Heads Black Stars Into Quarterfinals(Ghana Star)
- Nigeria: Top Army Officer Attacks Military Chiefs(Premium Times)
- Ghana: Govt Softens 'Hard Stance' On Guantanamo Prisoners(Ghana Star)
- Zimbabwe: Why Mugabe Stays But Jammeh Goes(News24Wire)
- Morocco/Togo: Atlas Lions Achieve Convincing Afcon Victory(allAfrica)
- Cote d'Ivoire/Congo-Kinshasa: Elephants Scramble to Stay in Running at Afcon(allAfrica)
- Cameroon/Gabon: Last Chance for Gabon At Afcon(allAfrica)
- Burkina Faso/Guinea Bissau: Burkinabe Chase Place in Afcon Quarterfinals(allAfrica)
- Ghana/Mali: Ghana Eye Place in Last Eight of Africa Cup of Nations(RFI)
- Africa: A Football Supporter's Guide to Afcon(RFI)
- Africa: Ghana Boss Calls for New Rules Over Players Injured On Poor Pitches(RFI)
- Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Beat Mali to Advance to Afcon quarterfinals(GFA)
- Cameroon: PRESS STATEMENT OF THE AMBAZONIA GOVERNING COUNCIL ON THE RECENT ARRESTS AND ABDUCTIONS IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS BY THE COLONIAL GOVERNMENT IN YAOUNDE(Camer.be)
- Nigeria: Journalists' Arrest Tests Powerful Army(allAfrica)
- Nigeria: Police Release Premium Times Journalists(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Death Toll Rises in Bombing of Civilians(Daily Trust)
- Gambia: Adama Barrow - the Gambia's Next President(Deutsche Welle)
- Gambia: Two Presidents and an Intervention - Gambia Is Not Côte d'Ivoire, but It Can Learn From It(African Arguments)
- Gambia: Political Uncertainty Forces Tens of Thousands People to Flee the Gambia for Senegal - UN(UN News)
- Gambia: Finally, Jammeh 'Agrees to Step Down'(Premium Times)
- Liberia: Liberia's Journey to National Ownership(This is Africa)
- Gambia: Gambia's Army Chief Pledges Loyalty to President Barrow(Premium Times)
- Gambia: Jammeh Offered Last Chance for Peaceful Exit Before Troops Advance(Reuters Media Express)
- Mali: German Defense Minister Urges Boosting Forces in Mali(Deutsche Welle)
- Nigeria: Saudi Arabia Lifts Quota On Muslim Pilgrims(Guardian)
- Cameroon: Activists Call for Month of 'Ghost Towns' Just Before Internet Shutdown(African Arguments)
- Namibia: Govt Tells Gambia's Jammeh to Accept Defeat(Namibian)
- Africa: The Questionable Legality of Military Intervention in Gambia(The Conversation Africa)
- Nigeria: Camp Bombing - Death Toll Could Be As Many As 170 - Report(Premium Times)
- Nigeria: Outrage As Premium Times Journalists Return to Police Station After Arrests(Premium Times)
