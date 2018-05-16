16 May 2018

Africa: Top African Stars to Battle it Out for Best International Act

Photo: BET Awards
BET Awards - Best International Act nominees.
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Nigerian musicians Davido and Tiwa Savage are amongst the nominees list, which also includes South African artists Cassper Nyovest and the duo known as Distruction Boyz as well as DR Congo's rhumba maestro Fally Ipupa have been nominated for the Best International Act category at the 2018 BET Awards.

The category also incudes other international stars like Stormzy (UK), J Hus (UK), Dadju (Fance), Stefflon Don (UK) and Booba (France).

Last year Wizkid took home the award and surprisingly he did not make the cut for the 2018 BET Awards.

DJ Khaled leads the list with six nominations.

The BET Awards will take place on 24 June in Los Angeles.

See the full list of nominees:

Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Dadju (France)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N*E*R*D
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe x Halle

Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
DJ Khaled f/ Jay Z, Future & Beyoncé - "Top Off"
Cardi B f/ 21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana f/ Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna - "Loyalty"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody

Video of the Year Award 
Drake - "God's Plan"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Bruno Mars f/ Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble"
Migos f/ Drake - "Walk It Talk It"

Video Director of the Year Award 
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award 
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GoldLink
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award 
Lecrae f/ Tory Kelly - "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg f/ B Slade - "Words Are Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp - "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"

Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong'o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award  
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown

Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award  
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award
Kendrick Lamar - Damn
SZA - Ctrl
Jay Z - 4:44
Migos - Culture II
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
DJ Khaled - Grateful

BET Her Award
Janelle Monáe - "Django Jane"
Lizzo - "Water Me"
Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
SZA f/ Travis Scott - "Love Galore"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Migos f/ Nicki Minaj and Cardi B - "MotorSport"
DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"

