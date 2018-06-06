6 June 2018

allAfrica.com

Niger: Attacks in Diffa Leaves Nine Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Tantoh

Three suicide bombers, two women and a man, have blown themselves up in Diffa in south-east of Niger. The region is said to be very busy in the evenings during Ramadan. Reports say the first explosions took place near a mosque, the second near a Koranic school and the third not far from a business centre. Reports say nine people have been killed and 38 others wounded.

This number may rise significantly as 20 of the injured are in critical condition. Schools and the market remained closed on Monday and sources are reporting of the presence security on the streets.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is suspected Boko Haram might be responsible, given the geographical proximity of Diffa with Nigeria where  Abubakar Shekau and his militants are living. The attacks in Niger comes just a few weeks after the dismantling of a terrorist cell in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.  This shows the need to heighten security in the region.

Niger

Grand Mufti Deplores Terrorist Attack On Niger Mosque

Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam condemned on Tuesday 5/6/2018 a terrorist attack that targeted a mosque in Niger's southeastern… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.