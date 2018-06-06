Niger: Attacks in Diffa Leaves Nine Dead

Three suicide bombers, two women and a man, have blown themselves up in Diffa in south-east of Niger. The region is said to be very busy in the evenings during Ramadan. Reports say the first explosions took place near a mosque, the second near a Koranic school and the third not far from a business centre. Reports say nine people have been killed and 38 others wounded.

This number may rise significantly as 20 of the injured are in critical condition. Schools and the market remained closed on Monday and sources are reporting of the presence security on the streets.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is suspected Boko Haram might be responsible, given the geographical proximity of Diffa with Nigeria where Abubakar Shekau and his militants are living. The attacks in Niger comes just a few weeks after the dismantling of a terrorist cell in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. This shows the need to heighten security in the region.