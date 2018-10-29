Gabon: The Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund (FGIS) and the Eranove Group sign three contracts with the Republic of Gabon

The Managing Director of the Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund and the Managing Director of Eranove exchange signatures with the Minister of Water and Energy and the Minister of Economy of the Gabonese Republic

press release

Libreville, 26 October 2018 - The Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund (FGIS) and the Pan-African industrial Group Eranove have signed, with the Government of the Gabonese Republic, a concession agreement for the production of drinking water and two power purchase contracts.

The concession agreement for the Orélo water treatment and supply plant in the Komo- Kango department

The signature of the concession agreement for the Orélo drinking water treatment and supply plant follows the memorandum of understanding signed in March 2017 by the Gabonese Republic, the FGIS and the Eranove Group. This contract covers the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of a new drinking water production unit with a production capacity of 140,000 m3 per day, located in the Estuary province, more precisely in the Komo-Kango department. The Orélo project aims to improve the drinking water supply in Libreville and its surroundings by increasing the production capacity corresponding to the consumption of more than 600,000 people, in order to meet the ever-increasing demand of the population.

The power purchase agreements of Ngoulmendjim and Dibwangui

By signing the power purchase agreements for Ngoulmendjim (73 MW) and Dibwangui (15 MW), carried respectively by the project companies Asokh Energie and Louetsi Hydro, the Gabonese Republic confirms to these companies the exclusive right to design, finance, build, operate and ensure the operation and maintenance of the two hydroelectric installations and to purchase all the electricity produced from them.

Serge Thierry MICKOTO, Director and General Manager of the FGIS, commented: "We are delighted with the progress of these water and electricity projects carried out as part of our consortium with the Eranove group. One of the objectives of the Gabonese Economic Recovery Plan is to strengthen the supply of electricity by making it more accessible, available and sustainable. Improving water supply and the quality of these services to citizens is a significant element in the implementation of the Gabon Vision 2025 programme. »

Marc ALBÉROLA, Managing Director of the pan-African industrial group Eranove, said: "The signing of these three contracts is of particular importance to our Group. First, because it confirms the quality and depth of our partnership in Gabon with the State and the FGIS. Secondly, because these three signatures confirm our Pan-African leadership in the production of drinking water and electricity. »

About the Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund (FGIS)

The Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund (FGIS) was created in 2012 to help Gabon develop new sectors capable of generating sufficient income to replace those derived from oil production. The FGIS is the exclusive manager of the Sovereign Fund of the Gabonese Republic.

In May 2017, the Ngoulmendjim and Dibwangui hydropower projects were awarded by EMEA Finance magazine in London and the FGIS was named the best investment fund in Africa.

www.fgis-gabon.com

About Eranove

The Pan-African industrial group Eranove is a leading industrial player in the management of public services and the production of electricity and drinking water in West Africa.

The Group has historically been present in Côte d'Ivoire (SODECI, CIE, CIPREL, AWALE, SMART ENERGY) for several decades and in Senegal (SDE) since 1996.

With an operated electricity production capacity of approximately 1,250 megawatts (MW) and a drinking water production of 437 million m3 in Africa, the Eranove group employs more than 9,000 people whose skills and know-how it integrates to serve 1.9 million customers for electricity and 1.8 million for water.

As a responsible player, the Group is committed through its subsidiaries to all the challenges of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) ISO 26 000 and to ISO 9001 quality, OHSAS 18001 safety and ISO 14001 environmental certifications.

www.eranove.com