Senegal: Jokkolabs organizes the 4th edition of Global Entrepreneurship Week in France

Paris, November 6th 2018 - Jokkolabs, the social innovation hubs network, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) to be its representative in France and to organize the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) France, which will take place from November 12th to 18th, 2018.

Because of its international dimension, the GEW aims to strengthen exchanges between innovation ecosystems on all five continents. During one week, conferences, competitions and workshops provide participants with the opportunity to meet mentors, investors or potential partners. Every year, thousands of entrepreneurs participate in this event through local and national initiatives.

In 2017, the GEW registered 10 million participants attending 39,000 events across 164 countries. The organizers raised a total of more than $159 million to support entrepreneurship in their communities.

As the GEW France 2018 organizer, Jokkolabs will be coordinating a week of events around four main topics: women, youth, inclusion and "ecosystem connects". This week will take place under the high patronage of Salwa Toko, President of the CNNUM and Becomtech.

Founded in 2010 in Senegal, Jokkolabs is a private, non-profit initiative that aims to be a catalyst for local ideas and projects in order to structure a global innovation ecosystem. Jokkolabs, which opened a hub in France in 2012, also intends to promote a French-speaking dynamic that is reflected in its partnership with GEN.

"For the whole Jokkolabs team, it is a great pride to organize the #GEW2018 in France, says Karim Sy, founder of Jokkolabs. The organization of this event perfectly illustrates Jokkolabs' vocation to bring together entrepreneurs from all over the world, in a globalized environment where innovation has no frontiers."

Companies and entrepreneurs who wish to organize events during #GEW2018 are invited to contact the organizers at the following address: gen_france@jokkolabs.com. Each partner can organize an event independently. A toolkit and communication tools will then be provided by the GEW teams.

About the Global Entrepreneurship Network

GEN is an international initiative that brings together more than 164 countries around entrepreneurship. For the past 11 years, GEN has been developing various programs and projects such as GEW (Global Entrepreneurship Week), to encourage and connect entrepreneurial ecosystems around the world.

Video presentation of the GEN: https://genglobal.org/france/gen-france

About JOKKOLABS

Jokkolabs is a private non-profit initiative that opened one of the first innovation spaces on the African continent in Dakar (Senegal) in 2010 and is a major player in the emergence of a digital and entrepreneurial culture in Africa. Today, Jokkolabs is an open innovation network, a unique environment to catalyze entrepreneurship, with the organization of hundreds of events that have reached hundreds of thousands of participants in eight years, and in about ten countries. Jokkolabs has a network of innovation spaces in eight countries: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Morocco, Mali, Senegal and France.

For more information: http://jokkolabs.net/

