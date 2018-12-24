Africa: The Top Arts Stories That You Loved The Most in 2018

Photo: allafrica.com

The top arts stories that you loved the most in 2018.

Cape Town — As the new year approaches, it seems like every year is dubbed 'a year like no other', But 2018 truly was more dramatic than many other years in recent memory. From the stories of loss, love, recklessness, stardom and more, it is the blend that has captivated all aspects of African culture in 2018.

We've taken trip down memory lane, dug out the scraps and looked at what entertainment news, our allAfrica readers were most interested in this year.

Tragic and tender, epic and small, here are our 10 most-read stories of 2018.

1. The introduction and sale of sex robots fused with Human Artificial Intelligence got Nigerians wondering whether or not the sex dolls can deliver as they've been hyped. But Nollywood actress, producer and self acclaimed sex goddess, Seyi Hunter was having none of that. In a more bizzare 'coincidence', Samantha the high tech sex doll, sent tongues wagging to top the list of the most searched item in Kenya around the same time as the Nigerians.

2. Remember when legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg expressed interest in moving to Uganda because of President Donald Trump's racist remarks.

3. In a tell tale post on Instagram, the depressed Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz pointed to harbouring suicidal thoughts over his divorce with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

4. Hate her or love her, Zodwa Wabantu was definitely the lady of the moment on the entertainment spectrum for most of 2018.

5. The news of popular actress and video vixen Agnes Masogange's death sent shockwaves across the continent.

6. Tiwa Savage and Wizkid sharing each other's photos on their pages more than usual, to kissing while performing on stage led to fans speculating over the true nature of their relationship.

7. Kenya musician Victoria Kimani sent fans into a frenzy after posting a rare confession of how she missed having sex after abstaining for close to a year.

8. Remember five-year-old Jare, the girl that broke the internet - after been dubbed the world's "most beautiful girl" after a professional photographer shared her portrait on Instagram.

9. American rapper Jay Z revealed why he snubbed Kenya, among other African countries, and settled for Uganda and Nigeria as he seeks to expand his music empire in Africa.

10. We are cool with people coming to Africa to sell and promote their products but when you come to the continent to sell stuff that is harmful to us - then we have a problem.

11. Lastly, a lot of people weighed in on Melania Trump's first-ever visit to Africa. We'd like to know your opinion ...