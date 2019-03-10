Ethiopian Airlines Flight to Nairobi Crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa crashed en route on Sunday morning, leaving no survivors, the airline has announced.

First news of the crash came in an announcement from the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, which said on Twitter that it "would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones..."

An Ethiopian Airlines statement issued at 11 am Addis time confirmed that flight ET 302 "was involved in an accident today around Bishoftu (Debre Zeit).

The airline said Bole International Airport in Addis lost contact with the Boeing 737-800MAX aircraft six minutes after it took off at 8.38 am local time.

"It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew onboard the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest..."

A second bulletin issued at 1.46 pm Addis time added: "The group CEO who is at the accident scene right now regrets to confirm that there are no survivors.

"He expresses his profound sympathy and condolences to the families and loved ones of passengers and crew who lost their lives in this tragic accident."

From Nairobi, the East African reports an airline spokesman as saying that people of 33 nationalities were on board the plane. President Uhuru Kenyatta tweeted his condolences to the families of those on board.

Deutsche Welle reported that an aviation analyst said the aircraft - which was delivered only four months ago - was of the same type as an aircraft which crashed in Indonesia last October.

This report has been updated to include the airline's later statement.