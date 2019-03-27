Congo-Kinshasa: DRC President Tshisekedi to Make First State Visit to U.S.

Cape Town — Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi will meet U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the African leader's first official state visit beween 3 and 5 April, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino has confirmed.

Tshisekedi will also meet other high-level U.S. officials to discuss cooperation efforts between the two countries relating to a range of issues, including efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in Eastern Congo. Tshisekedi will also address American business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on 3 April.

Tshisekedi's visit comes as he seeks to distinguish himself from the policy choices and appointments of his predecessor, Joseph Kabila.

Kabila's party, Common Front for the Congo, still holds most of the seats in DRC's Parliament and will be the deciding factor in the appointment of a prime minister, thus having means to retain influence over the government.