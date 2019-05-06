6 May 2019

allAfrica.com

Africa: 'It's Absolutely Crazy!' - Former British Offical Denies Alleged Africa 'Invasion' Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Former British Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson has said that reports alleging he wanted to 'invade Africa' were leaked to discredit him, writes The Guardian.

According to The Sunday Times, Williamson's supposed plans for the invasion of Africa involved military action in several countries including Zimbabwe, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya. A source within the Ministry of Defence said: "He wanted to invade Africa," writes Sky News.

Williamson claimed the be the target of a smear campaign headed by Theresa May after he reportedly made disparaging remarks about the Prime Minister's diabetes, saying she was unfit for the role. Williamson denied making the statements, saying during an interview: "It is absolutely crazy, on both counts."

Prime Minister Theresa May fired Williamson over allegations he leaked information from the National Security Council when he reportedly revealed to a Daily Telegraph journalist that the UK government was preparing to give Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei access to parts of the country's 5G mobile network. Williamson denied the accusations and vowed to clear his name.

Africa

We're Going to Fix Visa Issue, Says South Africa

In the days to Africa's Travel Indaba fete in South Africa, a number of tour operators were denied visas, sparking an… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.